'Yellowstone': Finn Little Plays Carter on the Series, Shares Behind the Scene Photos

Yellowstone is definitely getting the recognition it deserves after more than 12 million viewers tuned in on Sunday night for the premiere of season four on the Paramount Network. The premiere, which debuted on Nov. 7, made Yellowstone the most-watched season premiere on TV cable since The Walking Dead in 2017.

The series stars some of our favorite actors, including Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Jefferson White, Piper Perabo, Jacki Weaver, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Will Patton, Denim Richards and more. But there is one particular actor that is intriguing fans this new season: Finn Little.

Read More: Who Plays Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone'? Kelly Reilly Brings the Series' Toughest Character to Life

Who is Finn Little?

Australian actor Finn Little is one of the latest actors to join the TV drama, playing Carter, who some have compared to a mini Rip Wheeler. The new character quickly became a fan-favorite after he was taken in by the Dutton family, thanks to Beth. Beth decided to take him home, which she shares with Rip Wheeler, after Carter lost his father and was getting in trouble with the police.

The character is the youngest in the TV Series and even shared a sweet scene with John Dutton right off the bat when he gets to the ranch.

"It was fun working with real cowboys because it's a show about cowboys but it's nice to have real cowboys as they know what they're doing and they know the proper ways to do stuff," Little said. "I've really enjoyed every minute of it and it feels nice to be a part of something big."

Read More: 'Yellowstone': How Luke Grimes Went from 'American Sniper' to Kayce Dutton

Behind the Scenes

The young actor was born on June 9, 2016, in Brisbane Australia, and despite only being 15-years-old has quite an impressive resume. Little has been featured in popular Netflix series, including Tidelands, portraying Gilles, and was a recruiting character in The Reckoning.

Ever since the premiere, Little has been quite active on social media, specifically his Instagram page, showing the fans behind the scene photos of the TV show. Sharing a series of photos with Hauser, Little captioned the photos on set, "TBT (2020) Roadside with "Rip & Carter" (Ep 2 - S4). "#YellowstoneTV #taylor sheridan #cole hauser #film production #tv production #montana #behindthescenes #stephen kay #director #christina voros #dop #actor #australian actor #finn little #grateful"

This isn't the first time Little has worked with Taylor Sheridan. The actor played Connor in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film produced and directed by Sheridan himself.

Related Videos