'Yellowstone': Jacki Weaver Plays the Duttons' 'Terrifying' New Enemy, Caroline Warner

The hit series (and our beloved three-year long obsession) Yellowstone returns on Nov. 7 and promises plenty of family arguments, romance and drama on the Dutton Ranch. It also means a new cast of characters who'll cross John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler and the rest of the crew.

Joining the cast this season is Jacki Weaver, who'll portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities. In case you need a refresher from last season, Market Equities is the company that's been out for the Dutton's land. This positions Caroline Warner to be at odds with the Dutton family, who, at the end of season 3, were the victims of various attacks at the hands of an unkown force (or forces).

So, who is Jacki Weaver?

Jacki Weaver

Austrailian actor Jacki Weaver (Jacqueline Ruth Weaver) earned Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nominations for her roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook. She has also appeared in the Netflix hit Birdbox, The Disaster Artist, The Polka King, Poms, Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Five Year Engagement, Life of the Party, Widows, Never Too Late and Stoker.

Born in Sydney, the Oscar nominee made her film debut in the 1971 movie Stork, for which she won an Australian Film Institute Award. She's also appeared on the TV shows Blunt Talk and Super Fun Night.

Weaver is married to actor Sean Taylor.

Read More: Every 'Yellowstone' Villain, Ranked From Jamie Dutton to Roarke Morris

You can see a sneak peek of Weaver's role in the video below. If this preview is any indication, she'll be a formidable opponent for Beth Dutton.

"She's a city slicker walking through fields of cowpats in designer heels and classy tailored suits," Weaver told TV Insider. "She looks out of place, but she's terrifying. She takes no prisoners, treats everyone badly-and is going to add another dimension to the huge cataclysmic drama that is the Duttons."

Joining Weaver as guest stars this season are Piper Perabo, who'll play Summer Higgins, an environmental activist from Portland who's in Montana to protest industrialized farming, and Kathryn Kelly, who'll play Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with a new cowboy. Finn Little will guest star as Carter, a boy reminiscent of a young Rip.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes. Season four of the series premieres Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT on the Paramount Network.

If you just can't get enough of the Duttons or Taylor Sheridan's brilliant western sagas, fear not. There are two Yellowstone spinoffs on the way: 1883, a prequel starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, and 6666, a new series which focuses on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas (and features a few familiar faces from Yellowstone).

Related Videos