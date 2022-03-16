Over the past four seasons of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, we've seen our fair share of drama on Yellowstone Ranch. As much as we love Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) love stories, isn't it about time that their father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) got in on the romance? According to Piper Perabo, who played animal rights activist Summer Higgins in the show's fourth season, that could be coming. Yellowstone fans, try to contain your excitement.

On the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, Perabo teased a potential romance between her character and the Dutton patriarch.

"The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone. I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story," Perabo said. "We're turning up the heat. It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."

Her storyline had an interesting introduction with John initially throwing her into jail for protesting outside the Montana livestock office. But he bailed her out and they found some common ground and formed a connection. Unfortunately, Beth recruited her into helping try to bring down Market Equities, the company who has big plans to build an airport on the Dutton family's land. John was forced to help her out again after she was thrown in prison, but based off the last we saw, it seems he's helping her out of that bind as well.

Yellowstone season 5 has officially be announced so it seems we have more to look forward to than just the usual excitement from Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and the rest of the bunkhouse at the Dutton ranch. If Perabo and her co-star really are going to have an onscreen romance, we wonder how Beth will react to that. Not well, we're assuming.

