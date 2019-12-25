Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story

Married since 1984, actor Sam Elliott and actress Katharine Ross are the testament of a Hollywood love story. While it's unfortunately common for relationships in the entertainment world to fail, they are going strong.

The two first crossed paths in 1969 when Ross starred as Etta Place in the western film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid with Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Elliott had a small role (card player #2), and they didn't share any scenes. Plus Elliott was too nervous to talk to the leading lady (which honestly is the sweetest thing ever). They started dating after reconnecting in 1978 playing opposite each other in the roles of Maggie and Pete on the horror film, The Legacy.

This was the fifth marriage for Ross. Previously married to Joel Fabiani, John Marion, Conrad Hall, and Gaetano Lisi, it seemed like she couldn't find the right one until she met Elliott. She divorced her fourth husband, Lisi, after meeting Elliott and they have been inseparable ever since.

The newlyweds were on their honeymoon when Elliott was asked to test for Mask, which would be his breakout role playing opposite Cher. He told his agent he wouldn't be able to come back in time, but Ross got her new husband back to Los Angeles pronto, and he secured the role. After that, Eliott was consistently working and hasn't stopped. He's as busy as ever later in life.

Sam Elliott

Most recently starring with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, the actor also starred in the Netflix series The Ranch. He was also the leading man of 2018's The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

The dude also has a stirring, deep voice that has secured him a ton of voice-over work over the years. You may remember him as the narrator of The Big Lebowski (as the Stranger) as well as the voice of "Smokey Bear,"everyone's favorite forest fire prevention spokesperson.

Some of his other notable film roles include 2003's Hulk, being the mentor to Patrick Swayze's character in Road House, an astronaut in The Golden Compass, and Virgil in Tombstone. True fans might also remember his tole as Doug Robert on the tv show Mission: Impossible from 1966-1973 and Lifeguard from 1976. The actor has also been nominated for two Golden Globes.

Katharine Ross

The San Francisco native is best known for her role as Elaine Robinson opposite Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate that secured her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination as well as her performance as Joanna Eberhart in The Stepford Wives. Ross also gave an incredible performance in Voyage of the Damned as well as her role as Dr. Lilian Thurman in Donnie Darko. While she's slowed down a bit, the actress and her husband starred together in The Hero in 2017. The film follows an aging actor who has a terminal illness with Ross playing the ex-wife. The two have worked together numerous times over the years, and they both love it.

Elliot tells The Los Angeles Times, "I think we just like making movies and having that creative experience together is the best. It's just fun. It's a whole different kind of energy to go home with some you're working with rather than go home to somebody who isn't working. It's a totally positive experience."

When they aren't on set, Ross and Elliott live on their Malibu, California ranch that they have maintained since the 1970s. Their daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott (born in 1984) is a musician. I'm sure we'll continue to see more of both of these iconic actors but hopefully more projects where they work together.

