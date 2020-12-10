Dress Like Beth Dutton from 'Yellowstone' Every Day With These Items

Taylor Sheridan's hit TV show on the Paramount network, Yellowstone, just couldn't get any better. It's the modern western that viewers have been craving and somehow it keeps getting better season after season. Having a stellar cast definitely doesn't hurt and Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser have all done an incredible job making us attached to everyone on the Dutton ranch for the past three Yellowstone seasons.

Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are one of our favorite love stories to watch on the TV series. Not only is their storyline dramatic and chemistry super engaging, but Beth has some seriously incredible stye. She's literally the ultimate Montana fashionista and nearly her entire wardrobe has a place on my personal wishlist. Here are some of Beth's greatest looks that you can bring home to your own closet.

1. Leopard fur coat

This leopard fur coat that Beth Dutton wears is a total vibe. It's one of her trademark looks and was a big hit with Halloween costumes this year. It may not seem like this is a versatile wardrobe item, but it definitely is. Whether worn over a black dress for a night out or to liven up your regular t-shirt and blue jeans, you really can't go wrong with such a standout piece that will last you for years.

2. Bomber jacket

The western vibes of this cool jacket just make it look like you're headed up to the Dutton ranch. Perfect for ranch life and city folks, this will be a jacket you reach for all winter long.

3. Rust shearling coat

Beth Dutton really is the queen of cool coats. Shearling jackets have been having a moment the past couple of years and this rust color can't be beaten. It looks particularly great on Beth because of her red hair but I think anyone could make it work. Plus the front buttoned closure means you can wear it over pretty much anything from jeans to a dress.

4. Wool blue coat

This hooded wool blue coat poncho situation just proves that Beth's style is flawless. It's cool enough to wear anywhere from Montana to Nashville. Just channel your inner Beth Dutton every time you whip it out. It would be particularly great for cold nights out by the fire or on the patio.

5. Blue shirt dress

This long sleeve shirt dress looks seriously amazing how Beth paired it with a long wool coat. Its sophisticated neckline might not immediately make you think it could look sexy but Beth proves...it can and does. Plus a quality shirt dress is something that every woman should have in her wardrobe.

6. Midi dress

I'm literally drooling over this seriously cool midi dress. These long frontier dresses are all the rage right now and for good reason. They look amazing on nearly everyone and they're versatile and timeless. Beth's particular dress is sold out from Christy Dawn, but we found one that looks pretty darn similar.

Are you even an honorary member of the Dutton family if you don't have a good pair of classic cowboy boots? Channel your inner cowgirl and get yourself some quality boots that you can wear year-round come rain or shine. They look just as cute with jeans and a plaid button-up on the ranch as they do out on the town with a dress in the summer months.

8. Wool hat

Life on the ranch means all the wool rancher hats to protect your face from the sun while you're out working. Just because we don't actually live on a ranch doesn't mean we can't also wear these versatile hats right? These are basically the cool girl hats that every woman whips out as soon as fall hits each year.