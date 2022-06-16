Lainey Wilson Shares How Similar Kelly Reilly and Beth Dutton Really Are

Yellowstone season 5 is currently filming in Montana and we are counting down the days until the big premiere on Nov. 13. There are multiple new additions joining the Dutton family saga in the upcoming season, including country singer Lainey Wilson. Series creator Taylor Sheridan created a special role just for her after featuring her music in the series and we're excited to see her show off her acting chops as a musician named Abby.

Just like any Yellowstone fan would be, Wilson was particularly excited to work with Kelly Reilly, who plays the ruthless fan favorite Beth Dutton on the modern western. Is Reilly just as intense as her onscreen character? Wilson opened up about her experience on set with the British actress with Entertainment Tonight and admitted that Reilly and Beth couldn't be more different. As much as we love Beth, that's definitely a relief.

"She's actually one of the nicest people I've ever met in my entire life," she shared. "Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you."

Well, that's an understatement! Beth Dutton doesn't really bond with many people...at all. We know she loves Rip Wheeler, she finally married the guy after four seasons. And she welcomed Carter into her home after meeting the teenage orphan at a hospital in season 4. But in terms of friends...she doesn't really have any. Not her sister-in-law Monica or any ladies around town. "She told me, 'I was hoping you'd be my first friend on the show,'" Wilson shared.

Advertisement

Could it be? Is Beth finally getting a friend on the show? If that's the case, we can only assume that Wilson's character Abby is just as tough as nails as Beth. Who else could she possibly form a bond with? It's an unexpected development but Taylor Sheridan has yet to steer us wrong with his writing.

Related Videos