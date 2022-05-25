Long before the world knew Cole Hauser as everyone's favorite cowboy on Yellowstone, he was just a teenager living in Los Angeles, trying to pursue an acting career. While Hauser was busy trying to make his big break, a young Matthew McConaughey seemed to fall into it accidentally. While out on a date in downtown Austin, McConaughey struck up a conversation with a casting director who was in town for a new Richard Linklater film. He landed a role in Dazed and Confused, as did Hauser, and a lifelong friendship was formed on set.

Hauser told Vulture that the Texas native was the ultimate tour guide while they were in town filming, getting everyone involved in the local summer activities. McConaughey attended the University of Texas in Austin, so he definitely knew how to show a bunch of teenagers from Los Angeles a good time.

"Matthew was like, "C'mon guys, get out of your hotel room, let me take you down to the river." You'd have these tubes, and you'd just throw a big cooler of beer in the middle, and you'd just float. It's muggy and nasty in Austin during the summer, so to have a cool spring with a beer in your hand and beautiful girls cruising by? It was heaven on earth."

McConaughey told Austin Monthly that after filming wrapped, he traveled around Europe with Hauser and their co-star Rory Cochrane. After coming back to the states, it was clear that McConaughey had a future in entertainment, so he packed his bags for Los Angeles. His first stop? Dazed and Confused casting director Don Phillips' couch, he told LA Mag. Once he got to town, he, Hauser, and Cochrane picked up where they left off.

"Well, I had my [Dazed and Confused] buddies Rory Cochrane and Cole Hauser here [in L.A.], and we would hit up the Formosa Cafe and Chez Jay in Santa Monica--classic little bar right there on Ocean Avenue. I still like to go have a drink with Cochrane and Hauser."

McConaughey has turned into one of the biggest stars in the world and has said that there are only a handful of close friends he's maintained throughout his career. Cole Hauser is one of those friends, going on nearly 30 years of friendship. It seems Hauser is really proud of his old pal and everything he's accomplished throughout his career. My only question for McConaughey...is he a Yellowstone fan?

"He (McConaughey) is a big expression, I think, of Texas." Hauser told ATX Gossip, "What makes this country and what makes this state great is there are different walks of life but Matthew... I'm very impressed with what he's done."

Here are a few moments of their friendship over the years, from Texas Longhorn football games to awards shows and red carpets.

2002 - GQ Lounge Karaoke Night

10 years into their friendship! This was 20 years ago, long before Hauser was dying his hair dark on Yellowstone, and he's nearly unrecognizable. Gotta love the matching leather jackets. 2003 - AMC & Movieline's Hollywood Life Magazine's Young Hollywood Awards

Looks like Matt is supporting his old buddy here at an awards ceremony in Hollywood.

2006 - People's Choice Awards

McConaughey won a People's Choice Award for Best Action Star for his performance in the film Sahara, and Hauser was there supporting his longtime friend.

2006 - Rose Bowl

Anyone who loves McConaughey knows he's still a passionate fan of the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater. They played in the Rose Bowl in California in 2006, so the perfect time to reunite with Hauser for the game.

2009 - MaliBLUE Art & Music Festival

Just a couple of buds out at a music festival. Don't you wish you could just hang out with them? Also, let's all take a moment for the digital camera McConaughey brought to capture the day.

2014- Spike TV's Guys Choice 2014

Hauser and McConaughey and their wives were all together at the Spike TV Guy's Choice awards, where Matt was being honored as Guy of the Year.

2014- Golden Globe Awards Party

Of course Hauser was there to celebrate his buddy winning a Golden Globe (and eventually an Oscar) for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Seems like he's present for a lot of important career milestones!