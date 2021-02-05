There's a reason Yellowstone is such a popular series. Taylor Sheridan's western series following the Dutton family is incredibly captivating, led by an iconic cast including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly. Fans of the Paramount Network series get excited because apparently, a new prequel series is officially in the works. A teaser will debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday and we can't wait for the sneak peek!

The series will be titled Y: 1883 and will follow the Dutton family's origin story when they first travel across the Great Plains to settle down in Montana. According to a press release, the new show will be "a stark retelling of Western expansion" and the Dutton's settling down in an untouched area of America.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios addressed the new series in a statement and praised showrunner and creator Taylor Sheridan's storytelling ability. Sheridan, a Golden Globe nominee, received an overall deal to extend his partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."

Considering the original procedural series created by Sheridan and co-creator John Linson is the biggest show on Paramount with record-breaking total viewers each season, we feel confident that the Yellowstone prequel series will be equally captivating. Following the dramatic third season finale with months to go until the fourth season premiere, this is the best news Yellowstone fans could ask for.