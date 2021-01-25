Kevin Costner & Modern West to Headline Texas Music Festival in March

Yellowstone fans, get your tickets. John Dutton himself will be headlining the Outlaws & Legends Festival in Abilene, Texas. Yes, when he's not running a Montana ranch as one of the fiercest patriarchs in recent memory, Hollywood legend Kevin Costner fronts a country band called Kevin Costner and Modern West, who'll rock "The Back Porch of Texas" this March at the 10th annual Outlaws & Legends Festival.

The festival runs from March 19 through March 20, 2021. The lineup also includes Randy Houser, Mark Powell, Kevin Fowler, Deana Carter, Lee Roy Parnell, Jamie Richards, The Hamiltons, Curtis Grimes, Jerrod Medulla and Della Rose.

Costner and crew will take the stage on Friday, March 19th.

The festival will be implementing COVID-19 protocols to include forehead temperature screening, face masks, and social distancing.

Tickets are available here.

Willie Nelson was previously set to appear at the 2020 festival, which was canceled and rescheduled for this year, but pulled out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Kevin Costner & Modern West formed in 2007. The band released its debut album Untold Truths in 2008. The group followed up their debut with 2010's Turn it On, 2011's From Where I Stand and 2012's Famous for Killing Each Other: Music from and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys.

Costner made his on-screen debut in 1981 and rose to fame with his starring roles in The Untouchables, No Way Out, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams and more. He won two Academy Awards for Dances With Wolves, which he wrote, directed and produced. He most recently starred in the western thriller Let Him Go opposite Diane Lane.