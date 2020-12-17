Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly and Husband Kyle Baugher's Private Relationship Is As Sweet as Beth and Rip

British actress Kelly Reilly has been a talented actress for years but has recently developed quite a fan base playing Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone. While her onscreen romance with Cole Hauser's character Rip Wheeler is quite steamy, in real life the English actress has been happily married to financier Kyle Baugher for eight years.

The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot the same year. They prefer to keep the details of their relationship private, so not much is known about how they met outside of the fact that they live in New York City. Reilly moved to Los Angeles when she first came pursuing acting work in America but prefers the vibe of NYC. Reilly rarely opens up about her longtime love but did express how happy she was in an interview with the Evening Standard, describing feeling confident going back to performing on Broadway now that her personal life was in a good place.

"Now, I'm married and happy and content so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back."

Reilly occasionally goes back to England for work but told Parade that she's primarily based in America now. She currently feels incredibly lucky to be playing John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) daughter on Yellowstone.

"He's just such a sweet man and so brilliant," Reilly says of working with Costner. "He's such a brilliant actor, and he's honestly, the kindest, most humble, relaxed, sweetheart. I feel so lucky to work with him. He's the one character that Beth is really tethered to."

Read More: The 20 Best Country Songs From 'Yellowstone'

"I live in New York. So, I work mostly in the States and I still work back home. But for the past eight years now, I've pretty much worked here non-stop. So, it makes sense to me to go up for roles that are based in America. But [director] Taylor Sheridan reached out and wanted to talk about the role. I don't know how I got so lucky to be honest with you, but I did."

Outside of her time playing Beth, Reilly is also recognizable from her roles in HBO's True Detective, playing Mary Watson in Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Me and Orson Welles, L'Auberge Espagnole, Les Poupées Russes (The Russian Dolls), Eden Lake, and more. While we certainly respect the couple's desire to keep their relationship private, we hope that we get more glimpses of Kelly and Kyle together in the future!