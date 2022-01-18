Kevin Costner is the Lead Singer of a Country Band

Kevin Costner has been a major box office draw for decades. The man can pretty much do anything. Manage to look cool in the horrific futuristic film Waterworld? Done. Romance Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard? Check. Show off his athletic skills in not one, but two baseball films: Field of Dreams and Bull Durham? You bet. Costner is an A-list star and one of the most beloved American actors in the past thirty years.

Ever since Costner first reached movie star status after appearing in The Untouchables, he's gone on to star in a slew of successful films -- Thirteen Days, The Upside of Anger, The Guardian, Wyatt Earp, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, JFK, Man of Steel, The Postman and The Company Men. Costner has also had a successful TV career currently starring in the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone and previously winning an Emmy Award for the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. ????

Here are 7 things you may not have known about Kevin Costner.

1. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Costner has an estimated net worth of $250 million

Considering his lengthy career, this seems about right. Costner is a successful actor, director and producer after all.

2. He really does all his own horseback riding on camera

Next time you watch Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves, Silverado, or even Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves you can appreciate it a little bit more knowing that Costner keeps it completely authentic with his own riding.

3. He's the lead singer of his own band

The actor had always dreamed of being a musician, and with a little encouragement from his wife, he started Kevin Costner & Modern West. His band released the country-rock album Untold Truths in 2008. Their second album Turn It On was released in 2012. They even hit the road on a major European tour.

4. He grew up in California

Costner was raised by his parents Sharon Rae, a welfare worker, and William Costner, an electrician. He stayed close to home and attended California State University, Fullerton before packing his bags for Hollywood.

5. He dated supermodel Elle MacPherson

Costner was previously married to college girlfriend, Cindy Silva, with whom he had three children -- Annie, Lily and Joe. Following his breakup with Cindy, Costner had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, which resulted in another child, Liam. He then dated political activist Birgit Cunningham before living with MacPherson. But the superstar has been with his current wife, handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, since 2004.

6. He won two Academy Awards for Dances with Wolves

The 1991 western film earned Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director though Costner also earned a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Lt. John J. Dunbar from the novel of the same name. It's one of the performances that the actor is best known for.

7. He has a ranch in Aspen, Colorado

Costner actually married wife Christine on this very ranch where they frequently spend time. The couple has three children together Cayden, Hayes and Grace.