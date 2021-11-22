Adele and Chris Stapleton Team Up For Deluxe Version of 'Easy On Me'

We all know that Chris Stapleton has one of the best voices in the country industry, hands down. So why not pair it with one of the best pop/soulful voices of all time -- Adele. The duo decided to team up for her recent single, "Easy On Me" off her latest album, 30.

The country singer's vocals and harmonies are the only change the talented vocalists decided to make, adding an extra tone to the lyrics that made fans love the song even more. The collaboration is definitely a milestone for both artists, as they dig into each other's genres, and is, dare I say, perfect?

"Easy On Me"- Adele ft. Chris Stapleton

The singer told Rolling Stone that she had approached the singer and he happily accepted, but travel restrictions due to COVID made it impossible for them to record it in person. She stated, "We still hadn't met because it was during the pandemic," Adele says. "We had to start over Zoom. It was devastating. Yeah, it's on there and I think our voices work brilliantly together. [He] would've been one person that I would've always have said yes, like 100%."

Read More: 2021 CMA Awards: Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton Met at the Well-Traveled Intersection of Country and Soul

This isn't the first time the duo partner, Adele has included Stapleton's "If It Hadn't Been for Love" in her live shows for many years. She also recorded a version of it as a bonus track for her album, 21. This time around, she had actually hinted at a collab in Vogue's "73 Questions" interview saying that the country music singer was her dream duet partner! The duet version is now debuting on Country Radio Stations and will be featured on the Deluxe Edition of the album.

The new album comes after a decade of no music from the Billboard Grammy-winning superstar and is the first album after her divorce, which inspired several of the tracks.

Although the lyrics to the song might seem obvious, several believe the song has a deeper meaning than what is being sung. The songwriter sings, "There ain't no room for our things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can't deny how hard I've tried / I changed who I was to put you both first."

Adele did speak about the new song on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, explaining that she wrote the song after making hard decisions in her life, documenting them for the last year. She stated, "normally I'm very not confrontational but you can just initiate something and be like, 'Well hang on a minute, go easy on me.' Just like, bear with me while I try and find my feet in a situation." The song is streaming on all major music platforms including Spotify, and iTunes, featuring songs such as "I Drink Wine," "Woman Like Me," "My Little Love," and "Strangers by Nature."

"Easy on Me" Lyrics

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in this silence

Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

There ain't no room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I have tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

It probably doesn't even show

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

I didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

Related Videos