Priscilla Block Quit Her Job After Running Into Taylor Swift: 'I'm Going To Figure This Out'

One of Priscilla Block's dreams came true after meeting one of her idols, Kelly Clarkson, after appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "My Bar" singer was a guest on the daytime talk show to promote her new debut album, Welcome to the Block Party. While speaking to the American Idol alum about the whole experience of becoming a rising country music artist, she opened up about a special moment that made her realize why she wanted to become a singer.

Clarkson revealed that there was a moment in Blocks' career where a special run-in made her not give up her musical path. That's when Block stated, "I was leaving work, and I was wearing this Taylor Swift t-shirt and she was just driving by and saw me standing there and was like 'hey, I love your shirt."

She continued, "It was crazy, I'm like I'm quitting my job, I'm quitting school and I'm going to go figure this out. I don't know how to do it, but I'm going to figure it out.'' Safe to say she figured it out quite well due to her powerful vocals, lyrics, and with the help of her fans on social media. The singer quickly made a name for herself by posting videos on TikTok which went insanely viral, leading her to record her hit, "Just About Over You."

The song helped her earn a contract with Mercury Nashville after music executives saw how powerful of an impact the artist made. The song went a place on the American Country Chart in 2021 and reached the top 40 on the Country Airplay Charts. In October 2021, the song debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100, later peaking at No. 81.

After releasing "Welcome to the Block Party" earlier this month, Block is now on her first headlining tour, expecting to make stops in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, and Texas. The singer-songwriter is currently up for an ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year.

