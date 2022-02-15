All 5 ACM New Female Artist of the Year Hopefuls on a Career-Affirming Nomination

Five deserving women got named last Thursday (Feb. 10) as the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) 2022 nominees for New Female Artist of the Year: Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose, Caitlyn Smith and Lainey Wilson. Forward momentum gained by the nomination at a busy time in each performers' career makes them all winners, regardless of who takes home hardware during the March 7 broadcast of this year's ACM Awards.

Wide Open Country gathered quotes from all five hopefuls in a category won over the past 15 years by such contemporary superstars as Miranda Lambert (2007), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), Maren Morris (2017), Ashley McBryde (2019) and Gabby Barrett (2021).

Tenille Arts

Although Arts' accolades go well beyond one song, her candidacy cannot be separated from the history made in 2021 by "Somebody Like That."

Arts, a native Canadian, co-wrote "Somebody Like That" with Allison Veltz and the song's producer, Alex Kline. When the song reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart, it became the highest-charting country hit produced, written and sung by an all-women team. It's also the first No. 1 country song solely produced by a woman.

"I am humbled by the ACM nomination for an award I have always dreamed of," Arts said. "I am honored to be included with these talented nominees and friends in this category. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the country music community."

Priscilla Block

Block might've had the most fortunate timing of all five artists. Her childhood dream of being in the running for an awards show honor became a reality on the eve of debut album Welcome to the Block Party's release.

"I am truly at a loss for words," Block explained. "I remember watching the ACMs every year growing up just dreaming to see the show in person. This year I'm nominated. What is my life? I feel like I've already been on cloud nine for the past few years and today tops it all. What an honor."

Block's self-titled debut EP became the highest-performing country release of its kind by a woman artist in 2021.

Lily Rose

The meteoric success of gold-certified single "Villain" was the first domino to fall during an eventful 14 months for Rose.

Debut project Stronger Than I Am followed in Oct. 2021, as has slots on numerous year-end and acts to watch roundups.

"It's humbling to say the least," Rose told Wide Open Country about her latest career accolade. "To officially be able to call myself an 'ACM nominated artist' carries a lot of weight. I just got to the venue for a show [on Feb. 10] and people are already saying congrats. It's so cool and a new thing to check off my bucket list. I know this will open so many doors and I feel honored to be in such incredible company."

Caitlyn Smith

Smith first made a name for herself in Nashville as the songwriter behind compositions cut by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. She's since earned a reputation as the recording artist heard on the albums Starfire (2018) and Supernova (2020) and the recently-shared song "High," co-written and originally recorded by Cyrus.

Opening over the last year for George Strait, Reba McEntire and others positioned Smith for her forthcoming headlining tour, High & Low.

Like Block, Smith's mind went to childhood memories when asked by Wide Open Country about the ACM news.

"I've been watching the ACMs since I was a kid, and this is a dream come true," Smith said. "I'm so honored to be nominated with these amazing artists."

Lainey Wilson

Wilson's the only artist on this list competing for more than one trophy. "Things A Man Oughta Know," a Wilson co-write with Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton, earned a Song of the Year nomination.

"Wow. My first time involved in the ACMs and I'm up for New Female Artist and Song of the Year? I'm floored," Wilson said. "I had to pull over and sit with the news for a few minutes when I found out. I'm so grateful."

It's been a long and rewarding journey for Wilson. Her self-titled debut album dates back to 2014, and she inked her current deal with BBR Music Group in 2018.

"Things A Man Oughta Know" got released to country radio in Aug. 2020. The award-nominated single highlights 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'.

Additional 2022 ACM Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

ACM New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: ?Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney

Songwriters:? Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home),"Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me," Taylor Swift

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone - Carly Pearce

Producers:?Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Country Again: Side A - Thomas Rhett

Producers:?Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

Producer:?Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Famous Friends - Chris Young

Producer:?Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

The Marfa Tapes - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers:?Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

