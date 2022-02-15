All 5 ACM New Female Artist of the Year Hopefuls on a Career-Affirming Nomination

Five deserving women got named last Thursday (Feb. 10) as the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) 2022 nominees for New Female Artist of the Year: Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose, Caitlyn Smith and Lainey Wilson. Forward momentum gained by the nomination at a busy time in each performers' career makes them all winners, regardless of who takes home hardware during the March 7 broadcast of this year's ACM Awards.
Wide Open Country gathered quotes from all five hopefuls in a category won over the past 15 years by such contemporary superstars as Miranda Lambert (2007), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), Maren Morris (2017), Ashley McBryde (2019) and Gabby Barrett (2021).
Tenille Arts
Although Arts' accolades go well beyond one song, her candidacy cannot be separated from the history made in 2021 by "Somebody Like That."
Arts, a native Canadian, co-wrote "Somebody Like That" with Allison Veltz and the song's producer, Alex Kline. When the song reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart, it became the highest-charting country hit produced, written and sung by an all-women team. It's also the first No. 1 country song solely produced by a woman.
"I am humbled by the ACM nomination for an award I have always dreamed of," Arts said. "I am honored to be included with these talented nominees and friends in this category. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the country music community."
Priscilla Block
Block might've had the most fortunate timing of all five artists. Her childhood dream of being in the running for an awards show honor became a reality on the eve of debut album Welcome to the Block Party's release.
"I am truly at a loss for words," Block explained. "I remember watching the ACMs every year growing up just dreaming to see the show in person. This year I'm nominated. What is my life? I feel like I've already been on cloud nine for the past few years and today tops it all. What an honor."
Block's self-titled debut EP became the highest-performing country release of its kind by a woman artist in 2021.
Lily Rose
The meteoric success of gold-certified single "Villain" was the first domino to fall during an eventful 14 months for Rose.
Debut project Stronger Than I Am followed in Oct. 2021, as has slots on numerous year-end and acts to watch roundups.
"It's humbling to say the least," Rose told Wide Open Country about her latest career accolade. "To officially be able to call myself an 'ACM nominated artist' carries a lot of weight. I just got to the venue for a show [on Feb. 10] and people are already saying congrats. It's so cool and a new thing to check off my bucket list. I know this will open so many doors and I feel honored to be in such incredible company."
Caitlyn Smith
Smith first made a name for herself in Nashville as the songwriter behind compositions cut by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. She's since earned a reputation as the recording artist heard on the albums Starfire (2018) and Supernova (2020) and the recently-shared song "High," co-written and originally recorded by Cyrus.
Opening over the last year for George Strait, Reba McEntire and others positioned Smith for her forthcoming headlining tour, High & Low.
Like Block, Smith's mind went to childhood memories when asked by Wide Open Country about the ACM news.
"I've been watching the ACMs since I was a kid, and this is a dream come true," Smith said. "I'm so honored to be nominated with these amazing artists."
Lainey Wilson
Wilson's the only artist on this list competing for more than one trophy. "Things A Man Oughta Know," a Wilson co-write with Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton, earned a Song of the Year nomination.
"Wow. My first time involved in the ACMs and I'm up for New Female Artist and Song of the Year? I'm floored," Wilson said. "I had to pull over and sit with the news for a few minutes when I found out. I'm so grateful."
It's been a long and rewarding journey for Wilson. Her self-titled debut album dates back to 2014, and she inked her current deal with BBR Music Group in 2018.
"Things A Man Oughta Know" got released to country radio in Aug. 2020. The award-nominated single highlights 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'.
Additional 2022 ACM Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
ACM New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: ?Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney
Songwriters:? Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home),"Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me," Taylor Swift
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone - Carly Pearce
Producers:?Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Country Again: Side A - Thomas Rhett
Producers:?Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen
Producer:?Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Famous Friends - Chris Young
Producer:?Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
The Marfa Tapes - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers:?Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall