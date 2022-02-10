Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Star in New T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

Buckle up, Dolly Parton fans, it looks like we'll be seeing her on our TV this Sunday, February 13, alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus! The dynamic duo teamed up together to star in a new T-Mobile ad teaser, which shows Cyrus trying to get songwriting inspiration.

The sneak peek shows Parton holding up a phone, while the "9 to 5" country music singer-songwriter teases, "You got a voice, Miley. Use it." The camera then pens to Cyrus and the intro to "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor starts to play.

Read More: Dolly Parton Always Knew Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Was Special: 'She Just Had a Light About Her'

Advertisement

The singer then moves to the piano, back to the desk, then to the floor as she wonders, "What would Dolly do?"

Parton teased the video on her Twitter, writing "There's big stuff on the way from me, @TMobile and @MileyCyrus! Stay tuned to see more soon."

T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, went on to tweet the ad as well, with the caption, "@TMobile will always love you. That's why we're bringing the most [fire] talent to the biggest party in the USA this weekend, and it won't fit in just one commercial!"

With this dynamic duo, who knows what comes next? But we are certainly excited and eager to see the rest of the ad.

Advertisement

.@TMobile will always love you. That?s why we?re bringing the most ? talent to the biggest party in the USA this weekend, and it won?t fit in just one commercial! ?#DoItForThePhones pic.twitter.com/IAo0ChKzC9 — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) February 9, 2022

This is actually T-Mobile's ninth Super Bowl ad, but the first godmother-goddaughter ad in Super Bowl history. Last year, the ad featured The Voice superstars Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl LVI. The big game will air on Sunday, February 13 at 5:30 CT and will air live on NBC.

Related Videos