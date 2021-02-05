Country Artists Who've Performed at the Super Bowl: Luke Bryan, The Chicks + More

One of the most beautiful things about America is all the different styles of music our nation has produced. From Beyoncé to Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, our country is full of talent. Many of those talents have performed at our nation's biggest show: the Super Bowl. Whether performing the National Anthem or at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, America's stars have shined the brightest at the NFL's championship big game.

But it wouldn't be a truly American spectacle without some strong country stars along the way. As it happens, some of the biggest names in country music history have performed at the Super Bowl as well. Here's a list of the best Super Bowl country music performances.

Carrie Underwood, Super Bowl XLIV -- National Anthem (2010)

Arguably the biggest voice in country music, Carrie Underwood performed a show-stopping National Anthem at Sun Life Stadium in Miami to kick off the Super Bowl between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Shania Twain, Super Bowl XXXVII -- Halftime Show (2003)

The '90s queen of country music performed the halftime show for Super Bowl XXVII between the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccanneers alongside the band No Doubt and legendary pop singer Sting.

Luke Bryan, Super Bowl LI -- National Anthem (2017)

Before the New England Patriots staged the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Luke Bryan started off the festivities with a rousing rendition of our country's National Anthem at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas.

Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and The Judds, Super Bowl XXIII -- Halftime Show (1994)

In the midst of the Dallas Cowboys '90s dynasty run, who better to perform a halftime show than a quartet of country music legends? Both the Cowboys and country music fans won that night. (The Buffalo Bills, as was tradition, lost.)

Faith Hill, Super Bowl XXXIV -- National Anthem (2000)

Before the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf won the Super Bowl to cap off their record-setting season, Faith Hill wowed the country with one of best National Anthem renditions in the history of the game.

Garth Brooks, Super Bowl XXVII -- National Anthem (1993)

Garth Brooks, the Super Bowl and the National Anthem are about as natural a combination as you could possibly imagine.

The Chicks, Super Bowl XXXVII -- National Anthem (2003)

Between Shania Twain and the Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), the 2003 Super Bowl was all about female country music stars. Like Shania during the halftime show, the Chicks wowed the country with their performance.

