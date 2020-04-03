Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Love Story is a True Country Romance

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are one of the most beloved couples in country music. Between their onstage chemistry, incredible songwriting and otherworldly harmonies, the pair became one of country music's best-known power couples in just a few short years. And like many stories in country music history, it all started with a song.

A Music City Romance

Before he became an international superstar, Chris Stapleton was penning hits and album cuts for George Strait, Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley and more. He was working at a Nashville publishing house, Sea Gayle Music, where a fellow singer-songwriter named Morgane Hayes liked to hang out. Morgane worked at a nearby publishing house and she had a friend who just happened to work with Stapleton.

Morgane Stapleton told The Washington Post she would wait around the offices for Chris to show up. Her persistence paid off.

"Eventually he asked me to write a song with him, and that ended up being our first date. We didn't get much writing done that night," Morgane Stapleton said.

From then on, the pair was inseparable. They married in 2007. Chris Stapleton had "You are my sunshine" inscribed on the inside of his wedding ring. The couple performs "You Are My Sunshine" at every show and recorded a version for producer Dave Cobb's Southern Family compilation album.

After Chris's father passed away in 2013, Morgane suggested they take a road trip from Phoenix back to Nashville in a 1979 Jeep Cherokee. The trip ended up being the inspiration for Stapleton's debut solo album Traveller.

Chris Stapleton said nearly every song on Traveller was handpicked from his catalog by Morgane. The album swept the 2015 CMA awards, where the couple was further catapulted into the spotlight for their "Tennessee Whiskey" collaboration with Justin Timberlake.

Partners in Life and Music

While Morgane stays busy as her husband's collaborator and song-chooser, she's also one of the most sought out vocalists and songwriters in Nashville. She co-wrote "Hell Bent on a Heartache" for Guy Clark's 2013 album My Favorite Picture of You. She also penned "Don't Forget to Remember Me," which became a hit for Carrie Underwood. Morgane was also featured on John Prine's 2016 duets album For Better, Or Worse.

While fans are clamoring for a Morgane Stapleton solo album, for now, the singer-songwriter is content being Chris Stapleton's musical partner. And with good reason. Their spellbinding harmonies are the highlight of Stapleton's live shows.

"We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny," Chris Stapleton told the New York Times last year.

Their lasting support and partnership have proven successful. In 2017, Stapleton released the hugely successful From A Room Vol. 1 and 2, featuring the healing "Broken Halos" and the honky tonker, "Up to No Good Livin'."

The couple recently celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in 2017 and Morgane shared a sweet message to her husband on her Instagram.

"Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round," she wrote.

In 2019, the couple gave birth to their fifth child. This was one year after welcoming twin boys who joined a brother and sister.

Country stars, musical partners and, most importantly, a devoted husband and wife, Chris and Morgane Stapleton are proof that country music isn't just about heartbreak.

