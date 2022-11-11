Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler, Brought ‘Yellowstone’ to the CMA Awards

We're just days away from Yellowstone's two-hour season 5 premiere on Nov. 13. The all-star cast has been making the talk show rounds for weeks now, and the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville were no exception. Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by to present an award, and it was the crossover event of country lovers' dreams. If you love Yellowstone as much as you love country music, then watching Rip Wheeler present an award at the 2022 CMAs was one exciting treat.

Hauser took center-stage in a slick grey suit and black cowboy hat (a nod to Rip Wheeler) after initially rocking the red carpet alongside his wife, longtime love and former actor Cynthia Daniel. Very Rip Wheeler, but make it fashion. Hauser presented the Album of the Year award to Luke Combs' Growin' Up with characteristic gusto, shouting, "Come on, Luke Combs!" He was a presenter who didn't need anyone else joining him up on stage for the job. Classic Cole.

It was a huge night for Combs, who also took home the top prize, Entertainer of the Year. He gave a heartwarming speech after receiving such an exciting honor, especially calling out his wife Nicole and their baby boy, who was waiting at home, Tex. It was easily one of the top moments of the night.

Now, about crossover events...Luke Combs as a new Dutton family ranch hand? He wouldn't be the first country singer to join the Yellowstone universe. Manifesting this. While we wait for series creator Taylor Sheridan to make our crossover dreams come true, fellow country star Lainey Wilson will be making her Yellowstone debut in the new season.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount.

