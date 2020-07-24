With 13 multi-platinum albums and over 60 No. 1 hits, George Strait earned his title of "King George." As one of the best-selling artists of all time, the mild-mannered, country-to-the-core legend has made genuinely timeless music.

George Strait's career is what songwriter dreams are made of. Because the country star knew the perfect way to translate some of the best lyrics in country music. His smooth, comforting voice gave life to hundreds of songs and helped define the careers of dozens and dozens of writers (among them, the legendary Dean Dillon).

So, naturally, ranking the top 15 George Strait songs is a total piece of cake. No way we'll leave off anybody's favorite song on this list. You know, tunes like "Baby's Gotten Good at Goodbye," "Marina Del Rey," "Ace in the Hole," "The Cowboy Rides Away," "It Ain't Cool To Be Crazy About You," and "Fool Hearted Memory." And this list doesn't even include his Christmas songs. But hey, everybody's a critic!

The good news is that you really can't find any bad George Strait songs to put on this list, so at least there's that. There are just so many good ones from such a long and celebrated career, so make your way through his catalog one night at a time.

The King of Country is thankfully still releasing new albums. His 2019 studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, proves he'll never quit making honest traditional country music.

15. "I Got A Car"

One of his more recent tunes, George Strait's "I Got A Car" proved that, even at the height of bro-country (2013), the King could release a timeless love story, make it something special, and take it to the top.

14. "I Saw God Today"

One of Strait's most touching tunes about non-romantic love, "I Saw God Today," means so much to many people. In particular, the song reminds us that from the best day to the most difficult, you can find beauty and love in the world.

13. "Give It Away"

Another from George's 2000s-era, "Give It Away," is one of the few times Strait talks in a song, but he sure pulls it off. And even when he's breaking your heart, Strait has a smooth easiness about him. You aren't livin' unless you listen to this one.

12. "All My Ex's Live In Texas"

An absolute classic honky-tonk tune, "All My Exes Live In Texas," dips into Strait's love for authentic western swing music. Since 1987, this is still one of the big ones from Strait's career; the twang of the lyrics always a hit with listeners.

11. "Write This Down"

Write This Down" actually made its way into the 20s on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of his most successful crossover songs ever. Released in 1999, it was his last No. 1 single before the new millennium.

10. "Troubadour"

"Troubadour" really kind of announced Strait as an "elder statesman" of country music in the mid-2000s, but the song pulls at the heartstrings of every Strait fan -- especially paired with images of his early days in Texas.

9. "Love Without End, Amen"

Pretty much the best country song about a father's love, ever. And certainly one of the best George Strait songs about non-romantic love.

8. "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?"

From the 1984 album of the same name, "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" is an absolute clinic on songwriting metaphors. Few have ever epitomized lost love as Strait does when he substitutes Cow Town for himself.

7. "Baby Blue"

A gorgeous song in its own right, "Baby Blue," brings you to tears when you think about Strait's daughter Jennifer, whom he lost in a car accident at age 13 just a few years prior.

6. "Ocean Front Property"

From the same album as "All My Exes Live In Texas," "Ocean Front Property" is a classic country tune employing downright lies to deny the singer's love. It's a classic anti-confession, and just one of many tongue-in-cheek songs Strait released throughout his career.

5. "I Cross My Heart"

Probably every country fan's go-to first dance wedding song, and that's all you need to know. Fans may have heard this for the first time on the Pure Country soundtrack. Right or wrong, I'll always be a fan of the movie for bringing us this song. How could you not tear up remembering Harley forgive Dusty after he left her behind? Honestly, nobody in his right mind would've left like that but hey, then we wouldn't have a movie.

4. "Check Yes Or No"

One of the most adorable country love songs ever written, "Check Yes Or No," is about as close to a perfect story song as you can write. Combined with a super catchy sing-along chorus, the tune is ingrained in every country music fan. "I think this is how love goes -- check yes or no." Brilliant. Also, so cute to think about the man in love with you using such a cool line!

3. "Carrying Your Love With Me"

Probably the best song you could listen to when you're feeling far from your loved one and traveling long and weary roads. It's 90s country at its finest.

2. "The Chair"

The rare song with no chorus, "The Chair" is one of the greatest country songs ever written. Early in Strait's career, it set the singer apart as an exceptional singer with an ear for exceptional songs.

1. "Amarillo By Morning"

Off his second studio album, "Amarillo By Morning," pretty much epitomizes what makes George Strait songs so timeless. Amazingly enough, the song never reached number one on the charts.

Honorable mentions: "I Can Still Make Cheyenne," "Murder on Music Row," and "Famous Last Words of a Fool," "Carried Away" "Blue Clear Sky," "She'll Leave You With A Smile," "I Just Want To Dance With You," "It Just Comes Natural" and "You Look So Good In Love."

