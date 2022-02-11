Our 14 Favorite Country Music Couples + Their Sweetest Moments

Celebrity romances can be tricky to support because you don't always know how long they'll last. It seems like in the world of country music, some of our favorite singers have found themselves in relationships that really stand the test of time. It may not be their first marriage and it might take years for the timing to be right, but country music has some of the best love stories out there.

Here are our 14 favorite country couples and some of their sweetest moments from over the years.

1. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Is there anyone who doesn't love Tim McGraw and Faith Hill? It was love at first sight for McGraw when he first crossed paths with Hill in 1994, despite having a girlfriend at the time. Hill was freshly divorced so it took a couple of years before she was ready to start a relationship with McGraw on his Spontaneous Combustion tour. After 25 years of marriage, the couple has accomplished so much together -- raising three daughters, embarking on multiple cross-country tours, acting careers, and more. Don't believe in true love? Just listen to interviews where they talk about each other...you'll be swooning.

Sweetest moment: After 25 years married, McGraw and Hill are currently appearing onscreen together for the first time in Yellowstone prequel 1883.

2. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

One of country music's ultimate power couples! Brooks and Yearwood actually met before either was famous and got together after Brooks ended his relationship with first wife Sandy Mahl with whom he had three daughters. The two country singers reconnected and married in 2005. Their marriage has been full of awards, collaborations, cross-country tours, and even a separate career as a cookbook author and Food Network star for Yearwood. They make a great team and honestly seem like a lot of fun.

Sweetest moment: Brooks proposed to Yearwood onstage in front of thousands of excited fans in Bakersfield, California.

3. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Country star Carrie Underwood met former hockey pro, Mike Fisher, backstage at one of her concerts in 2008 and it was an immediate connection. Fisher proposed after just a year of dating and they tied the knot in front of some of country music's biggest stars in 2010. They have since welcomed two boys together -- Isaiah and Jacob. The American Idol winner has toured the country, released multiple albums, co-hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley and more while her husband retired from the Nashville Predators in 2018.

Sweetest moment: The couple is one of the sweetest pairs to follow on Instagram. Back in 2020, they took an adorable family trip to Wyoming.

4. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

These two literally have a love story that started in first grade. After meeting in elementary school, Rhett and his longtime love became friends before eventually becoming a couple and have been together ever since. Since tying the knot in 2012, the couple has welcomed multiple children together and today are the proud parents of four daughters. Lauren has been by her husband's side since his rise in country music, which recently includes winning Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Sweetest moment: Lauren inspired her husband's breakout hit, "Die a Happy Man."

5. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The country crooner and pop star shocked everyone with their romance after they met on the set of The Voice. Shelton was divorced from Miranda Lambert at the time and Stefani had split from Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three boys. Somehow opposites attracted and, ever since they made their relationship public, fans have not been able to get enough of these two. Even though they come from completely different musical backgrounds, they've collaborated on multiple songs together.

Sweetest moment: Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut when she performed "Nobody But You" alongside Shelton in a live stream performance from Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, the same location where they tied the knot in 2021.

6. Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

Country star Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae have one of the sweetest love stories in country music. It all goes back to when Kane met Katelyn at one of his shows. The rest is history.

"She came to one of my shows, and the first time I saw her, it was the shy giddiness," he told Taste of Country. "I didn't know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, 'Hey, when are we going to hang out?' and flew her down, and she hasn't left since."

Sweetest Moment: Kane Brown's song "Worship You" is dedicated to Katelyn and their daughter Kingsley. Fittingly, the mother and daughter co-star in the song's video. The couple has since welcomed another baby -- a little girl named Kodi Jane Brown.

7. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

Clint Black managed to keep his relationship with actress Lisa Hartman completely private until the pair announced their engagement. They met when he was performing a show in her hometown of Houston, Texas in 1990. After seeing her there, Black knew he wanted to see Lisa again. Now married over 30 years, the couple has a daughter, Lily Pearl, have recorded multiple love songs together and even competed on The Masked Singer together.

Sweetest moment: Their timeless duet "You Still Get to Me" is all about their beautiful love story.

8. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

It's hard to believe how long it took before Australian actress Nicole Kidman finally crossed paths with fellow Aussie Keith Urban. The couple knew pretty quickly they had found something special and had a memorable whirlwind romance. Fast forward to now, and the couple has two adorable daughters and splits their time between Nashville and Australia.

Just months into their marriage, the couple was forced to deal with Urban's alcohol addiction. Kidman stood by his side the entire time and has said that they became incredibly close during that tough time.

Sweetest moment: The couple's mutual respect for one another's talent is one of the most heartwarming aspects of their relationship. Last year, Kidman was seen on camera admiring her husband's talent -- just one example of how much this couple adores one another.

9. Amy Grant and Vince Gill

Like others on this list, Amy Grant and Vince Gill were married to other people when they first met. After both marriages ended in divorce, the Christian singer and country star got together, tying the knot in 2000 on a beautiful Nashville hillside in front of friends and family. The couple has been open about struggling when they first blended their families -- they each had children from their previous relationships. They welcomed one child together -- Corrina. The couple has performed numerous duets together over the years and fans love seeing them on stage together.

Sweetest moment: The couple's annual Christmas at the Ryman Auditorium has become a sweet holiday tradition.

10. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

2015 was a big year for Maren Morris. Not only was it the year the songwriter made her big debut with "My Church," but she started dating fellow country artist Ryan Hurd whom she had met in a writing session a couple of years prior. Two years after the couple said 'I do' they welcomed their first child together, Hayes. During their relationship, Morris has headlined two tours, won a Grammy Award, and won female artist of the year at the ACM Awards.

Sweetest moment: After years of making music separately, the couple released their first duet, "Chasing After You," in 2021. The song, and music video in which they star together, is all about a love story.

11. Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley

When country singer Brad Paisley first saw actress Kimberly Williams in Father of the Bride, he was smitten. He ended up casting her in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her" 10 years later and they got married just two years after that. Coming up on their 19th wedding anniversary, the couple has welcomed two sons together, Huck and Jasper, Paisley co-hosted the CMA Awards for years, and both have continued to successfully navigate their respective careers while enjoying family life in Nashville. The couple even opened up a free grocery store there for people in need.

Sweetest moment: The couple told ET Canada that one of their favorite traditions is to sit down annually and journal their favorite memories from that year. What a wonderful way to start a new year!

12. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Just a year after releasing her debut album, Ballerini fell for Australian country singer, Morgan Evans. The two had quite a whirlwind romance as they got engaged later that year and said "I do" the following December. During their 4+ years of marriage, Evans has won multiple CMA Australia awards and Ballerini has released three albums and won Video of the Year at the CMA's with Kenny Chesney. The couple lives in Nashville and is incredibly supportive of each other's careers.

Sweetest moment: The whole world got to see sparks fly when they met for the first time co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards.

13. Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is one of the fastest rising stars in country music and his love Alexis Gale has been by his side through it all. The couple is from the same hometown and they were introduced by Allen's cousin's wife. It was a pretty instantaneous connection.

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection," he told PEOPLE. "It was like we'd always known each other."

Sweetest Moment: The country star knew that Gale was special when he saw her interacting with his son from a previous relationship, Aadyn.

"Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I've ever experienced," he told PEOPLE. "It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years!"

14. Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

Country superstar Luke Bryan married his college sweetheart, Caroline Boyer. The two attended Georgia Southern University together and though they had some time apart after Bryan graduated first, they reconnected when he was working on his music career. The couple has two children together, in addition to his two nieces and nephew they took in after his sister and brother-in-law tragically passed away. The couple is widely beloved by fans because of their fun presence on social media and Caroline has an especially fun banter with her mother-in-law. Bryan has won countless ACM, CMT and CMA awards over the years, one of the most awarded artists of his generation.

Sweetest moment: Bryan cast his wife to star in his music video for "Crash My Party" instead of a model or actress. Swoon!

