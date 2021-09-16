If there is one thing I can say about Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, it is that they are truly an adorable couple. Throughout their marriage, they have gushed about one another, saying they are truly soulmates and are meant to be together on this earth. So when I came across this video, I immediately melted. My heart grew three times bigger.

It's safe to say that Kidman has seen her husband perform numerous times, but this just proves that she still isn't sick of him yet. Thankfully, because well..who can be sick of him? Urban was one of the country singers who joined Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert that was held on Monday night, Sept 12, at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was organized by the iconic Lynn to raise money for those who were affected by the floods in Waverly, Tenn. and surrounding areas back in August.

Read More: Loretta Lynn Enlists Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood + More For Tennessee Flood Victims

Performances for the benefit concert included singer-songwriter Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks and more. While on stage, Urban, country music signer Breland and Kidman signed his performance guitar. The guitar would later be auctioned off for a whopping $75,000, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Humphreys County.

During the "Cop Car" singer's performance, Breland joined him on stage for a duet of Bill Withers' song "Lean On Me." The duo then ended their performance by singing together on one mic and quickly embraced in a hug. The singer quickly posted the video to her social media the following day, captioning the video, "If you'd still like to donate, you can text TO FLOOD RELIEF to 44321. We love you @lorettalynnofficial."

But what was most astonishing about the whole video is seeing the Big Little Lies star on the left corner, admiring the country artists as they sang the night away. The best part about this is that I wasn't the only one who noticed this. Fans began commenting on the video saying that the pair were giving them goosebumps! As they should, honestly. These type of videos make me so happy that social media exists.

Related Videos