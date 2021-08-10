Keith Urban Doesn't Get Involved With Wife Nicole Kidman's Onscreen Sex Scenes

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman very much have their own separate careers. He's a successful country star, regularly touring around the country and recording music, and she's an Oscar-winning actress who spends her days away from home on film and TV sets. But if there's one thing they do keep separate, it's aspects of her career. Particularly the sex scenes she films with her on-screen love interests as well as all the other details of her time on set.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," she said while appearing on E! News'.

Apparently, Urban doesn't even read her scripts or pay attention to what happens during filming. This ensures that he's just as in the dark as all of the fans and is able to watch all of her projects without any spoilers when they are released with "fresh eyes" as she puts it. But it also means he has no idea what's going to happen between her and her male co-stars on screen. In recent projects on HBO, this has included Hugh Grant in The Undoing and Alexander Skarsgård in Big Little Lies. Since the couple has been together since meeting in 2005, that list of onscreen love interests is obviously incredibly long...but according to Kidman, keeping him in the dark works for them.

"He's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," Kidman explained. "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing." Kidman admitted that she knew that the country star was the one when he showed up at her doorstep with flowers on her 38th birthday. Which is totally understandable...quite the romantic gesture. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she said.

Nashville and their native Australia. The couple has been happily married since 2006 and even welcomed two children together -- Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. They split their time betweenand their native Australia.

