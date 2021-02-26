Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Live in a Huge Farmhouse in Australia

Nicole Kidman and her country singer husband Keith Urban truly couldn't get any cuter. The sweet couple has a loyal fanbase for a reason. They seem incredibly down to earth (or as down to earth as you can be with major careers in Hollywood and country music) and they have an adorable family with their two little girls. But outside of their impressive careers, they have quietly become major real estate investors with properties all over the world.

Here's a look at all of the properties Kidman and Urban share together.

Bunya Hill

Easily the most stunning is the massive Australian farm that the couple purchased for $4.1 million in 2008. Talk about the ideal place to get quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic! Kidman took Vogue through her home where you get to see their incredible grand piano, lavish fields surrounding the old farmhouse, and the actress even gifts her interviewer some fresh eggs that she picked from the hen house.

The property also includes a billiards room, 111 acres of farmland, orchards growing fruit that Kidman uses to make fresh jams, and an adorable little cottage. Did we mention the cows?!

Sydney

The powerhouse couple also opted to buy an Australian penthouse with views of the beautiful Sydney Harbour Bridge. The massive property was purchased in 2009 for an estimated $4.16 million. Their realtor must have been incredibly excited when they bought a second penthouse and merged the two together a few years later for an additional $4.16 million.

Apparently, they needed even more space and purchased an apartment a few floors down as office space for $1.85 million.

Los Angeles

If you're a major celeb, you have to own something in Hollywood right? The family's Beverly Hills home is incredibly impressive with nearly 4,000 square feet and a massive swimming pool in the backyard. We can only assume the family must enjoy a lot of outdoor time together here during the summer.

Nashville

The family's primary residence is right here in Nashville, Tennessee. The 10,000 square property has a tennis court, swimming pool, and a whopping 7 bedrooms.

New York City

The couple purchased an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC in 2010 for $10 million. The 3,000 square foot apartment has 32-foot ceilings and two impressive terraces with stunning views of Manhattan.