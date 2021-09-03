Loretta Lynn Enlists Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood + More For Tennessee Flood Victims

Loretta Lynn is set to hold a country benefit concert later this month to raise money for the victims of the flood in Humphreys County. Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Grand Ole Opry House and will feature performances by Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Garth Brooks.

Through a statement, Lynn noted, "I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss. oh You know, we've all needed help from time to time, and that's why when we can give back, we do."

The flood that devastated our area has been awful, but love is stronger. I’m so grateful for my friends who are answering my call for us to all pitch in and help every way we can. #hometownrising #loveisstronger @garthbrooks @trishayearwood @opry @CircleAllAccess pic.twitter.com/1Mcd2w4e0i — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) September 3, 2021

Due to the catastrophic flooding, 20 people were killed in Humphreys County on the morning of Aug. 21. Lynn's longtime ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, was among those victims. The floodwaters also left extensive damage across Middle Tennessee, destroying hundreds of businesses and homes.

Lynn added that more country music artists are expected to take part in the concert and will be announced at a later date. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County. Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Opry.com with prices beginning at $65. The tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The benefit concert will air live on Circle Network at 8/7 CT and will stream live on Circle All Access via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Luke Combs, Garth Brooks and more will perform at a benefit concert for Tennessee flood victims organized by Loretta Lynn. https://t.co/XxBsZIGNPj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 3, 2021

Speaking about the devastating floods, Executive director Nioka Curtis stated, "United Way of Humphreys County has been dedicated to our communities for years, and we established the Humphreys County Flood Relief Fund to get immediate and long-term needs met for all the flood victims. We had no idea this would be one of the worst floods in our history, but our community will be whole again. It's UWHC's goal to help make that happen as quickly as possible with the help of our generous donors. From the rental deposits and down payments necessary for people to get re-housed, to remodeling, replacing clothing and rebuilding their lives, we want to make sure their needs are met and we will continue our fight to make that happen."

Individuals can donate to the flood relief online or by texting TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

