'I Dare You To Love': How Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood Recorded The Same Song

Twenty twenty-one is a big year for Trisha Yearwood...it's the 30th anniversary of her country music career. To celebrate, she's released a new deluxe edition of her 2019 album Every Girl, and there are three exciting new songs included. Not only does Every Girl: Deluxe feature a re-recording of her debut single (and first No. 1 hit) "She's in Love With the Boy," as well as a duet of A Star is Born's "Shallow" with her husband Garth Brooks, but "I Dare You To Love." If the song sounds similar to Kelly Clarkson's "I Dare You," that's because...it's the same song.

"What happened is, publishers play you songs, and when I was listening to songs for Every Girl and I heard it, they didn't know the pop division of their publishing company had already pitched it," Yearwood explained to Taste of Country. "So it was kind of out of my hands, and I just kind of waited and was like, 'We'll see what happens.'"

So Clarkson went ahead and recorded the song first and Yearwood waited to include her version on her new album. The superstar didn't mind that her pal Clarkson recorded the song. But it also didn't change the fact that she still wanted to cover it as well. While Clarkson's version was a top 20 hit on the Top 40 and Adult Contemporary Billboard charts, Yearwood's take is definitely a country song. The country star didn't include the same upbeat tempo and dance beats as Clarkson, opting for an emotional ballad backed by some stunning piano and guitar work.

"I just -- I love the song. And I don't want it to go away," Yearwood said. "So it's like, as many lives as it can get, I'm for."

In addition to the new songs, Every Girl: Deluxe includes the original tracklist of Every Girl including a collaboration with Clarkson, "Tell Me Something I Don't Know."

