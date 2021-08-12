It looks like Kelly Clarkson is really trying hard to make her voice heard. The Voice coach has reportedly asked a judge to restore her last name amid her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. According to new legal documents that were obtained by The Blast, the singer asked to legally change her name moving forward. The court document states, "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment."

The Los Angeles singer is also asking for a default judgment in her case to finalize the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Clarkson filed for divorce back in June 2020. Last month she requested that the judge sign off on the divorce in order to declare her legally single. Clarkson stated that she and Blackstock "deserved the opportunity to build a new life in a declaration to the court." In November, she was granted primary custody of her two children, 7-year-old daughter River Rose, and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Legally Restore Her Last Name amid Divorce: Report https://t.co/7rfzApj50I — People (@people) August 12, 2021

According to a source obtained by People, The 39-year-old's first priority was always to take care of her children and those involved in the divorce. They stated, "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody. Divorce is hard, and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids. In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."

Earlier this month a judge had ordered the talk show host to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in child support and spousal support. Despite the heavy amount, the source revealed that Clarkson is now moving forward prioritizing the children. The source stated, "Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

Luckily for the Grammy award winner, the source noted that the six-figure monthly settlement is temporary. The court order is set to be temporary until a final settlement is officially worked out. The American Idol alumn was also reportedly required to pay $1.25 million dollars towards Blackstock's attorney fees and the cost of their divorce.

