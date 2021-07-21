Taylor Swift Removes Re-Recording Of 'Fearless' For Awards Consideration At The Grammys and CMA's

If you've been following Taylor Swift, you know that she's been hard at work during the pandemic re-recording all of her old songs that were previously released with her old record label, Big Machine Records. The superstar announced to Good Morning America earlier this year that not only will she be releasing the new version of her popular hit "Love Story" in time for Valentine's Day weekend, but the rest of her album Fearless was released on April 9. Swift even released the "Love Story" (Taylor's version) [Elvira remix] because why not?

"I'm so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I'm putting out my version of my song 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album 'Fearless,'" Swift told GMA in a video message. We first got a snippet of the song's new cut after Swift let pal Ryan Reynolds use it in his hilarious commercial for Match.com, and now we get to hear the full song.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift explained. "The full picture."

Read More: 'Love Story': The Story Behind The Classic Taylor Swift Song

Six new songs from the vault are included on the new Fearless album and we honestly can't get enough. Fearless was Swift's first album to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards and is full of some of her most timeless hits that really show off her skills as a songwriter -- "The Best Day," "Hey Stephen," "Forever & Always," "White Horse," "Breathe" (featuring Colbie Caillat), "Fifteen" and "You Belong with Me."

I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O -- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

The new album comes less than a year after releasing Folklore and Evermore. While the singer has been vocal about how difficult the drama with Scooter Braun has been after he acquired all of her old master recordings, she told GMA last year that it has been a fun experience re-recording her old country music.

Swifties were excited to learn that the singer added: "Today Was A Fairytale" to the new album which was previously a bonus track that had been made specifically for the film Valentines Day. Before the album was released, she also debuted two tracks "from the vault" that previously went unrecorded including the country-pop song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "You All Over Me" (featuring Maren Morris). It's interesting hearing lyrics written by an 18-year-old singer for the first time after Swift has adjusted her sound and as of her most recent albums, no longer writes about her own personal experiences.

Now that the full album is out, we're able to enjoy yet another unreleased track that features none other than the country superstar Keith Urban --"That's When." Like many classic Swift songs, it's about heartache and a breakup but hopeful that it will all work out in the end. It's also just really good.

"That's when / When I wake up in the morning / That's when / When it's sunny or storming / Laughing when I'm crying," goes the chorus. "And that's when / I'll be waiting at the front gate / That's when / When I see your face / I'll let you in / And, baby, that's when."

Because Swift apparently couldn't get enough of Urban, he also provides harmonies on another previously unreleased track, "We Were Happy." We hope that this trend of bringing other country stars onto her newly recorded albums continues!

As much as fans have gone wild for the newly recorded album, Billboard reported that Swift has removed the country album for consideration at the Grammys as well as CMA Awards. Her current label, Republic Records, released a statement explaining her thought process on this decision.

"After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor's Version) in any category at this year's upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," the statement reads. "Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."

Instead, Swift will solely be submitting Evermore for consideration so that voters can focus on her current songwriting skills instead of dividing focus between Evermore and her second album.

This article was originally published on February 11, 2021. It was updated on July 21, 2021.