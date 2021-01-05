Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Is About Her Longtime Bestie Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift has had many high-profile friendships throughout her career. Known for her girl squads that include the likes of Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, she's friends with everyone from the biggest stars in Hollywood to some of the most popular Victoria's Secret models like Karly Kloss. But her relationship with best friend Abigail Anderson dates all the way back to Hendersonville High School.

Back before Taylor Swift was one of the fastest rising country music stars, she was just a regular kid going to high school like everyone else. When she was working on her album Fearless with Big Machine Records, she looked back to that time in her life for inspiration, as evidenced by her song "Fifteen." Yes, this is the same album that gave us "You Belong with Me," "Love Story," and "Forever & Always." The album was full of hits.

"I wrote this around the storyline of my best friend from high school, Abigail," Swift stated about "Fifteen".

"I started everything with the line 'Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind' and wrote everything else from that point, almost backwards. I just decided I really wanted to tell that story about our first year of high school because I felt in my freshman year, I grew up more than any year in my life so far."

We know all too well how difficult high school is and Swift did an incredible job capturing those feelings in this song. She found inspiration from Abigail, whom she met at Hendersonville and still remains close with, and created an anthem that speaks to heartbroken teens' souls. Swift and Anderson both appeared in the song's original music video which actually wasn't filmed in a high school as you might expect. Anderson plays herself in the video which shows the girls reflecting back on past high school love interests.

You can tell it's a really special friendship for Swift because the two are still as close as ever. The superstar was recently a bridesmaid in Anderson's wedding, and her bestie comes to literally all of her supermodel-packed lavish parties including her Christmas themed 30th birthday party and her "Taymerica" 4th of July bash at her Rhode Island estate. Both women are at completely different places in their lives since the song was first released, so we're interested to see if Swift makes any changes when she releases her upcoming fresh recording of the song!

