'Love Story': The Story Behind The Classic Taylor Swift Song

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her old music. After a lengthy battle for her masters recordings with her old label Big Machine and Scooter Braun, she decided she could give her fans another option. Recording all of her old hits will definitely be interesting because not only will Swift's voice sound older on many of the songs, but we're anxious to see if she makes any changes. We got a little sneak peek of her 2008 hit "Love Story" in a recent advertisement for the dating site Match.com.

Originally, Swift wrote the song for her second studio album Fearless. It was inspired by a past love interest that didn't necessarily make it to official boyfriend status. When she introduced him to her family and friends they were not fans so the relationship didn't work out. Swift felt like she could definitely relate to the William Shakespeare story about Romeo and Juliet so she used inspiration from the timeless tragic tale for her song. Granted, Swift's "Love Story" has a happy ending for the characters in the song as well as the superstar herself. The song hit number one on the country Billboard charts as well as the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts. She also went on to win Music Video of the Year at the CMT and CMA Awards with her clever video, which showcased more inspiration from Shakespearean times.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR -- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

But we get a whole new experience with the song from the snippet used in the Match commercial. Created by the Ryan Reynolds' company Maximum Effort, the hilarious commercial follows Satan as he falls in love with a girl named "2020" and enjoys a courtship during the year of COVID, joking they don't want this horrible year to end. Diehard Swift fans also picked up on a slight change in the new version of the song. Instead of saying "It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes,'" Swift has tweaked the lyrics to "It's a love story, baby, just said, 'Yes.'" So now fans are wondering if this is a hidden clue hinting at an engagement with the singer's longtime love, British actor Joe Alwyn. Only time will tell, but we're feeling pretty good about it! Why else would she change the one word?

In a Good Morning America interview, Swift explained that she's been enjoying the process of recording her old country music.

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now. So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

We can't wait to hear the new versions of all the old classic Taylor Swift country songs!