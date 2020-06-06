Dolly Parton's Siblings: Then & Now

Dolly Rebecca Parton has been open about her tough upbringing. She even made film, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, inspired by her experiences. Growing up in a house of 12 children in a one-room cabin in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains is no picnic. Despite having close to nothing, the country star was raised learning to sing in the church and followed her dreams by hitting the Nashville music scene at the age of 13 with her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Inspiring millions with her rags to riches journey, Dolly Parton has become a rhinestone clad national treasure.

But Dolly is not the only successful Parton child. Music was part of the entire Parton family upbringing in their Tennessee home. Where did Dolly Parton's siblings end up after she made it big in Nashville and Hollywood?

Larry Parton

Unfortunately for parents, Avie Lee and Robert Lee Parton, Larry died as an infant at only 4 days old when Dolly was only 9 years old.

Stella Parton

Stella Parton is no stranger to the country music scene. With her own 40 years of experience, she has created her own path as a country singer and even had some successful songs in the 1970s.

Randy Parton

Randy is a singer and performer, but his big claim to fame is his big mishap with the Roanoke Rapids Theatre in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina (which used to be the Randy Parton Theatre). Parton signed a million-dollar deal to manage and perform in the theatre and it didn't quite work out for him.

Rachel Dennison

The youngest of the Parton siblings, Dennison is a retired actress-singer, best known for her starring role in the 1980s sitcom "Nine to Five." She also performs with her siblings from time to time.

Willadeene Parton

Willadeene became an author, publishing Smoky Mountain Memories: Stories from the Hearts of the Parton Family, which tells stories of the Parton family upbringing. She also wrote a cookbook, All-Day Singing & Dinner on the Ground.

Freida Estelle

Younger sister Freida starting out singing back up for Dolly and tried making it as a punk rock singer in the 1980s. She opened a wedding chapel and is an ordained minister, so if you've ever dreamed of having Dolly Parton officiate your wedding, it sounds like this is the next best thing.

Robert Lee, David, and Coy Parton

These three stayed pretty private and out of show business, so not much is known about them. They can occasionally be seen accompanying Dolly to events.

Floyd Parton

Floyd also pursued music and turned out to be a talented songwriter. He penned multiple songs for Dolly including, "Rockin' Years," "Nickles and Dimes," and "Waltz Me to Heaven."

Cassie Nan

Cassie is also a singer/performer, though a bit more low key than some of her other siblings. She has performed shows at Dollywood with multiple siblings including Randy and Rachel.

