'How Do I Live': How LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood Recorded the Same Song at the Same Time

Back in 1997, LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood had one of the most awkward moments in country music when they not only recorded the same song but were nominated for the same song at the Grammy Awards. And you'd think it would be bad enough showing up in the same dress.

It all began when Hollywood executives were putting the final touches on the 1997 Nicholas Cage film Con Air. "How Do I Live" written by Diane Warren was going to be included and they needed to find a singer. After some initial deliberation, they decided not to include the LeAnn Rimes version of the song in the film. Instead, they approached Yearwood about recording the song, despite songwriter Diane Warren apparently promising it to Rimes. Hollywood felt that at 14 years old, Rimes was just a bit too young. It kind of makes sense, considering the premise of the film (and the song).

But the "You Light Up My Life" singer and her record label already started working on the song to debut it as a single. Yearwood says she never knew about Rimes already working on the song, and according to Rolling Stone, both performers released their singles on May 27, 1997. But if you thought it couldn't get more awkward...the Grammy Awards happened.

It was the first time in history that two artists had been nominated for the same song. And then Rimes gave a live performance of the song right before Yearwood's version won the award for Best Country Female Vocal Performance -- a pretty humbling experience for such a young talent. LeAnn's version was the fan-favorite on the country charts and spent 69 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, selling over three million copies within months.

The song was such a hit it was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song but lost to "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

