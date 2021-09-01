Luke Combs Solves Active Duty Airman's Concert Ticket Conundrum

For his latest good deed, country music superstar and all-around good dude Luke Combs solved a concert ticket conundrum for someone serving in the United States Air Force.

Combs' kind act began with a tweet from a fan named Cameron Bouie.

"Hey Luke Combs, I'm in the United States Air Force and I'm stationed at Shaw AFB in Sumter, SC," read Bouie's social media post. "Last week, I was deployed to New Jersey to help with the Afghanistan Refugee effort and I'm not sure how long I'll be here. I bought tickets for your concert in North Carolina for the Sep. 11th show and I may miss your show. I'm a huge fan of your music and love every song you've released. I was wondering if you could help me out to attend a future show when I leave NJ. I have proof of my ticket, and I tried to refund my ticket or sell it but I'm getting no luck."

We’ll get you taken care of brother. Thank you for your service. Send me a DM https://t.co/AjVNujrY4y — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 31, 2021

Combs replied with a short affirmation that Bouie will see the Nashville star live in due time.

"We'll get you taken care of brother," Combs wrote. "Thank you for your service. Send me a DM."

Read More: Brantley Gilbert Shares Unreleased Song 'Gone But Not Forgotten' as a Tribute to Troops Killed in Afghanistan

It's among multiple recent examples of patriotic acts by country stars. Carly Pearce saluted her sister's National Guard service onstage during an Indiana tour stop, while Brantley Gilbert shared an unreleased song on social media as a tribute to the 13 American service members killed during an attack at the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

CNN reports that Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, Navy medic Maxton Soviak and 11 Marines (Rylee McCollum, Daegan Page, Hunter Lopez, Jared M. Schmitz, Nicole L. Gee, Darin T. Hoover, Kareem M. Nikoui, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Humberto A. Sanchez, David L. Espinoza, and Dylan R. Merola) died while serving their country.

Related Videos