Garth Brooks Says Upcoming Dive Bar Tour Will Be Fully Vaccinated

Following the cancellation of his Stadium Tour, Garth Brooks has announced that he'll now be focusing on touring small venues. Tour dates on the upcoming dive bar tour will require attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a recent episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G, Brooks explained his decision.

"This fall, dive bars," he said. "Because you can fully vaccinate dive bars. People have got to have their card to even get in. The only way to get in through dive bars [is] country radio, your local country station."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer added that he and everyone else on his crew is vaccinated.

"I'm vaccinated, 100% vaccinated. Everybody on the freakin' tour, vaccinated," Brooks said. "I cannot make you get vaccinated. Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we're all going to make our own choices."

No tour dates have been announced for Brooks' forthcoming Dive Bar Tour. The country legend previously performed at Buck Owen's Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., Joe's on Weed Street in Chicago and Gruene Hall in Texas.

Brooks also explained his decision to cancel the remaining dates on his Stadium Tour.

"It boils down to one thing: it was the right decision to make, even though it was not my favorite decision," Brooks said.

