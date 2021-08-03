Carly Pearce Announces '29: Written in Stone,' Shares 'Dear Miss Loretta,' Featuring Patty Loveless

Carly Pearce is celebrating her Grand Ole Opry induction on Aug. 3 with the announcement of 29: Written in Stone, an album which builds upon her 2021 EP 29 with eight new songs, including "Dear Miss Loretta," featuring country legend and fellow Kentuckian Patty Loveless.

"To hear Patty Loveless sing your words, there's no way to describe that sensation, "Pearce said in a statement. "Her voice is Appalachia, those mountains and hollers are country music. To think, a year ago, I was asking myself, 'What would Patty Loveless do?' thinking about all her songs, how smart and sassy she always was... and now she's on one of mine."

Pearce introduced "Dear Miss Loretta" on the Opry stage earlier this year. It was that performance that led Loveless, a cousin of Lynn and her sister Crystal Gayle, to reach out to Pearce about recording the tribute to the Coal Miner's Daughter.

"I ain't a coal miner's daughter, But I've sung it all my life/ I ain't been a widow, But I've been an ex-wife," Pearce sings. "And I hear your truth, And I feel your pain/ Now I know why you sang that way..."

Pearce says 29, which chronicled the heartbreaks and triumphs of the last year of her 20s, was only the beginning.

"Once I started writing, I thought I'd gotten it all out of my system," Pearce says. "But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments."

In June, Pearce was surprised by Dolly Parton with an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream ♥️ I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member of the @opry 🥲 https://t.co/HOjuD7WALe — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 23, 2021

29: Written in Stone is out on Sept. 17 via Big Machine Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

'Written in Stone' Track List:

1. "Diamondback" | Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown, Shane McAnally

2. "What He Didn't Do" | Carly Pearce, Ashley Gorley, Emily Shackelton

3. "Easy Going" | Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

4. "Dear Miss Loretta" (featuring Patty Loveless) | Carly Pearce, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally

5. "Next Girl" | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

6. "Should've Known Better" | Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

7. "29" | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

8. "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" (featuring Ashley McBryde) | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

9. "Your Drinkin', My Problem" | Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Ben West

10. "Liability" | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

11. "Messy" | Carly Pearce, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins

12. "Show Me Around" | Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton, Ben West

13. "Day One" | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey

14. "All The Whiskey In The World" | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

15. "Mean It This Time" | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

