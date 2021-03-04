Reba McEntire to Star in Two Lifetime Films, Including a Christmas Movie

Reba McEntire is heading to the small screen once again. The country music superstar is set to produce and star in two movies on Lifetime. The first is the Lifetime holiday movie Christmas In Tune, which will feature an original holiday song by McEntire. The movie is part of the network's annual It's A Wonderful Lifetime schedule.

According to Deadline, Christmas in Tune tells the story of Belle, "a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is - the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years. Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life."

The holiday flick is written by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio and produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and Reba McEntire serving as executive producers.

The second of McEntire's Lifetime films is set for release in 2022.

"Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one - but two movies for us," Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, said. "Reba has been part of Lifetime's air many years ago and we can't wait to welcome her back"

McEntire also expressed her excitement to return to the network, where her long running series Reba ran in syndication.

"I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies. My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years," McEntire said in a statement.

Read More: 10 of Reba McEntire's Best Acting Roles

McEntire previously starred in the television movies Forever Love and Is There Life Out There?, which shares the name of McEntire's 1992 hit song.

It was recently announced that McEntire would star in the NBC adaptation of Fried Green Tomatoes, playing the role of present-day Idgie Threadgoode, who was played by Mary Stuart Masterson in the 1991 film. McEntire will also executive produce the series.

The "Fancy" singer has also guest starred on the CBS series Young Sheldon.

In addition to her small screen roles, McEntire has appeared in Tremors, The Little Rascals and more. She most recently had a cameo in the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.