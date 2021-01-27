Reba McEntire to Star in 'Fried Green Tomatoes' TV Series

Reba McEntire fans rejoice! The country music queen is making her way back onto our television screens. She is currently set to star in an NBC adaptation of the beloved Fannie Flagg novel, Fried Green Tomatoes. And she will be playing an older version of one of the film's beloved lead characters.

McEntire, who will also executive produce the series, will be playing the role of present-day Idgie Threadgoode, who was played by Mary Stuart Masterson in the 1991 film. The modernization of the novel will take all of the southern charm you loved in the original film and center it on the lives of descendants of your favorite original characters. Idgie returns back to the Whistle Stop Cafe after years and is greeted by a changed town, a life-changing secret, and an estranged daughter.

The 1991 film adaptation has become a southern classic over the years. Masterson starred alongside Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary-Louise Parker and Cicely Tyson in the story of an unhappy housewife (Evelyn Couch) who befriends an old lady (Ninny Threadgoode) in a nursing home and listens to the stories of Ninny's sister-in-law, Idgie. Tandy earned herself an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Ninny Threadgoode and Flagg and co-writer Carol Sobieski received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The women in the town of Whistle Stop, Alabama continue to resonate with people today which is why it's so exciting that Hollywood is bringing them back in this new original work.

Brent Miller, Fannie Flagg (who was also the writer of the film), and Norman Lear will also be executive producers on the Fried Green Tomatoes series. McEntire herself is no stranger to starring on her own TV series. She previously led her own sitcom Reba for 6 seasons as well as the ABC series Malibu Country.