Luke Bryan Honors 9/11 Victims With Special Tribute While on Tour

Luke Bryan is one of the latest country celebrity artists to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in a terrorist attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. During his stop at Chillicothe, Ill., he posted on his Instagram account a video of him singing an a capella version of "The Star-Spangled Banne"r with his hat and one hand and the other hand over his heart. He captioned the video, "Tonight we played for all those we lost 20 years ago. #NeverForget."

According to the superstar, the terrorist attacks reminded him of how important family is, especially during hard times. The singer had moved to Nashville from Georgia in order to pursue his music career just days prior. He noted, "I remember almost getting in the car and going home and spending some time with my family, but I wound up kinda toughing it out in Nashville, but it was a challenging moment being away from your family when that happened."

On the 9/11 anniversary, Bryan was thinking about his family and showed compassion for those who were affected the most. He has posted a photo of the 9/11 Memorial with the caption, "20 years later, but my heart still breaks for the families of our fallen heroes on this tragic day. #NeverForget."

The country music singer-songwriter is expected to wrap up his Farm Tour in Fowlerville, Mich., on Sept. 18. He'll then resume his Proud To Be Right Here Tour on Sept. 23 in San Diego. He's expected to perform at his 2022 Crash My Playa Destination concert located in Riviera Maya, Mexico in January 2022. He will then begin his Las Vegas residency on Feb. 11.

Bryan made headlines earlier last week after he walked his niece down the aisle at her wedding. Jordan Cheshire married Clint Edguy in Nashville on Sept. 5. Cheshire is the daughter of Luke's sister and brother-in-law who tragically died in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Luke and his wife Caroline Bryan quickly stepped in to care for Jordan and her two siblings, Kris and Til, after their father's death.

