Wayne Spears, Loretta Lynn's friend and ranch foreman, has passed away in the catastrophic Middle Tennessee floods. Loretta Lynn's Ranch shared the news on Sunday (August 22) in a post on social media.

"With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters," reads a post on the ranch Facebook page. "Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing. The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we'll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes. but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There's just no replacing that. May he rest in peace."

Loretta Lynn's official Facebook page shared Lynn's heartbreak over the terrible loss. A post onshared Lynn's heartbreak over the terrible loss.

"There are no words at the ranch today...only tears," reads the post. "Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The news follows a post by the ranch describing "the worst flooding" the location has ever experienced.

"Just horrible. The worst flooding we have ever experienced," the post reads. "Please continue to hold those still missing in your thoughts."

The Tennesseean reports at least 21 people were killed in the flood, which ravaged Humphreys County and other locations throughout middle Tennessee. By Sunday (August 22) afternoon, authorities reported more than 20 people were still missing. at least 21 people were killed in the flood, which ravaged Humphreys County and other locations throughout middle Tennessee. By Sunday (August 22) afternoon, authorities reported more than 20 people were still missing.

Hundreds of homes were left uninhabitable, The Tennessean reports.

Tayla Lynn's Facebook page reports that Lynn is safe. A post on Lynn's granddaughterreports that Lynn is safe.

This is Barb. Tayla only has limited text signal," the post reads. "Her family of 4 are safe along with Memaw and family. She asks that you Please keep their community in your prayers. This has been devastating and it's no where near over."

Loretta Lynn's ranch, a popular Tennessee tourist attraction, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.