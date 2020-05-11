Kane Brown + Katelyn Jae: Inside Their Love Story

Kane Brown may be young, but that hasn't stopped the country star and his wife Katelyn Jae from wanting to start their family together. Brown first met his future wife back in 2015, and the attraction was pretty immediate.

"She came to one of my shows, and the first time I saw her, it was the shy giddiness," he told Taste of Country. "I didn't know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, 'Hey, when are we going to hang out?' and flew her down, and she hasn't left since."

Katelyn explained to CMT that she was actually working on a singing career of her own at the time.

"We met when I was living in Orlando, Florida, and I was working on my music career. Kane was just starting out with his music career, and we met through a producer who we were both working with at the time. He was doing a show and I was in the studio in Miami working, and the producer was like, 'Hey, I'm working with this other artist and you should come up here.'"

It was clear from the beginning that Kane and Katelyn were meant to be. She even joined him on the road on his first tour with Flordia Georgia Line. 2015 was a big year for Brown...not only did he meet the love of his life, but his debut single "Used to Love You Sober" and his Lauren Alaina duet "What Ifs" catapulted him to Nashville fame for reaching No. 1 on the country Billboard charts

In 2017, the country singer chose an interesting moment to propose to his bride. On Easter Sunday, the couple was watching the horror film The Amityville Horror and Brown just couldn't wait to pop the question. He had initially had something romantic planned the next day, but honestly, this makes for a better story they'll never forget.

The couple told People that they really focus on each other, which really is the key to a successful relationship.

"We prioritize time together and make sure to have as much normalcy as possible with date nights and nights at home with our dogs, and we have a great appreciation for each other and respect each of our careers and time to do their thing as well. We love each other but are also friends -- it's so important to have that balance."

In 2018, the couple made it official in a wedding ceremony at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The following year, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kingsley Rose Brown.

Follow along with Kane and his wife on social media to catch glimpses of their sweet family. These days Katelyn is focused on being a mom and being there for her family. In 2019, she graduated from Berklee with interest in getting into the business side of the industry.

