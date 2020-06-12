The 10 Best Kane Brown Songs, Ranked

Kane Allen Brown is one of the most popular fresh faces in country music right now. Despite his young career, he already has multiple songs that have become instant American country classics. He's even crossed over to pop with his Camila Cabello collaboration, "Never Be the Same".

Before releasing his 2014 EP Closer, Brown created a name for himself by releasing covers via social media. He garnered over a million followers on his Facebook page by covering country songs from icons such as Alan Jackson and George Strait.

Brown used a Kickstarter campaign to release his EP which he recorded in Nashville. After getting recognition for songs like "Don't Go City on Me", he signed with RCA Nashville and opened for Florida Georgia Line on their summer 2016 tour.

His self-titled debut album was No. one on the US country Billboard charts in 2016. His most recent album, Experiment, hit in 2018. With catchy tunes like "Good As You" and "Short Skirt Weather," it's hard not to love Brown and his deep vocals which sound way beyond his years.

We've rounded up the top 10 Kane Brown songs across all his albums and EPs below:

10. "What's Mine is Yours"

From Kane Brown (Deluxe Edition), this emotional song is one of Brown's most heartfelt and romantic. He sings about how everything he has is also hers because their relationship has made his life better.

9. "Better Place"

I love a good nostalgic country song about blue jeans and sweet love. This song about how Brown will love a girl until they are in a "better place" is a quality feel-good tune from Kane Brown.

8. "Thunder in the Rain"

This song about a relationship that's the "perfect storm" is on Brown's self-titled Kane Brown album. It's the definition of a country hit that you'll want to jam out to in the car.

7. "I Love That I Hate You"

A single that was released in 2015, this song is just so likable. It's one of the songs that created his following and led to his current success. It's a must listen.

6. "Wide Open"

This slower song from his Chapter 1 EP (spoiler, there are no bad songs on this EP) is always a winner. It's just a feel good song about a sweet relationship as they drive around their small town.

5. "Homesick"

Another song from Experiment, Brown dedicated his music video to the troops overseas who are homesick for their loved ones. He even featured their real footage. The lyrics focus on how being with the one you love is home, so he's "homesick" when they aren't together.

4. "Used to Love You Sober"

This emotional tune came from Brown's 2016 EP Chapter 1 that also included "Excuses" and "There Goes My Everything." He sings about a past relationship and how he has to drink to stop thinking about what he used to have with his love.

3. "Heaven"

This song came from the deluxe edition of his debut Kane Brown album, which also featured his Chris Young compilation, "Setting the Night on Fire." This romantic ballad is an easy classic by Brown. He sings about how he doesn't understand how heaven could be better than what he shares with the woman he loves.

2. "What Ifs"

This song and music video feature Brown's friend from high school, Lauren Alaina. This upbeat song is about a couple who constantly questions what would happen in their relationship through various "what ifs." From his first full-length album, this is still one of his most popular hits.

1. "Lose It"

The lead single from Experiment, this song became an instant hit and it's easy to see why. This catchy song hit No. 1 on the U.S. country charts and is my personal favorite of his newer songs.

