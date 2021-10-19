Oh my goodness, Kane Brown's daughter certainly has better moves than I do! The country singer's 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, was caught dancing away to her dad's music while Brown's band was playing a song during their soundcheck. You can see Brown standing close by to his daughter, dancing along with her and encouraging her to shake what her momma gave her.

Brown posted the adorable video to social media, with the caption, "Dallas I hope y'all are ready tonight because Kingsley Rose is 🔥❤️." And yes, she certainly was, wearing her cute white sweater with golden stars and orange shorts, she was rocking those dance moves, running around the stage like the excited toddler she is! Honestly, she could definitely beat me in a dance contest, hands down.

Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown, commented on his Instagram post, saying "She's too cool for us babe 🔥😍❤️." Indeed, she is, Katelyn. Baby Kingsley was born in October 2019, and ever since, the couple has been pretty open about their family and their adventures.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Brown shared how much their baby girl had changed the couple's lives for the better. He stated, "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on. She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick. Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session. There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your writing early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, taking to Instagram to show their love for one another. Katelyn Jae shared an adorable post of her and the country artist, captioning the photo, "Happy anniversary to my world ! I love you more everyday! Could not ask for a better husband or father. Here's to many more years and memories together xoxo"

The singer-songwriter is currently on his Blessed & Free Tour with Restless Road and Jordan Davis. The tour has scheduled stops at every NBA basketball arena and venues located in Las Vegas and Kentucky. Brown recently celebrated being one of CMT's Artists of the Year. During the 2021 Artists of the Year ceremony, he performed a tribute to Randy Travis, singing "Three Wooden Crosses." He also recently released a new single with R&B singer H.E.R inspired by his tour name, "Blessed & Free."

