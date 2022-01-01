Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2: 'New Year, New Family Member'

Surprise! It looks like Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae really know how to keep a secret. The country music star shared on social media he is now a father of two. The 28-year-old singer and Katelyn welcomed their second child, Kodi Jane Brown, on December 30 in Nashville. The adorable baby girl was reportedly born in the afternoon, weighing 7 lbs., 9 0z, and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Sharing the special news on Instagram, as well as a sweet photo of the trio, the singer wrote, "New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out."

The couple officially married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. This time around the couple decided to keep their second pregnancy private. Despite their privacy, they are actually very open when it comes to sharing their family time on social media, giving their fans a peek at their home life with the two-year-old.

In October, the couple shared several pictures of her birthday celebration, which was a Minnie Mouse-themed party. Brown shared an Instagram post captioning the photo, "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already."

Back in March, the country singer told People how much his daughter had changed their lives for the better. "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love," he told People. "And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on. She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back. And if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Brown is currently working on his third album but has not yet announced when it will be released.

