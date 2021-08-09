Kane Brown Sings 'What Ifs' With Adorable Six-Year-Old Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherisse (@cherisselp)

Fans have loved Kane Brown's "What Ifs" ever since his collaboration with Lauren Alaina topped the country charts in 2017. During a recent performance in North Dakota, Brown performed the country song on stage with a six-year-old fan named Taya and it might be the cutest thing you'll see all week.

Country music fans at the North Dakota State Fair totally went wild in the audience watching this adorable duet, as shown in the videos shared on Instagram by Taya's mom, Cherisse. The young girl walked the catwalk alongside Brown like a rockstar and belted out all of the lyrics into her own microphone as the audience sang along. You can tell that Kane Brown is a girl dad because he really was sweet with his young fan, joking with her before the song, "you ready? [Because] there's a long intro before the song starts, where we usually get pretty hype."

Brown wrote "What Ifs" with songwriters Matt McGinn and Jordan Schmidt and brought on Lauren Alaina, an old friend from his high school days in Georgia. The two vocalists' voices blended together perfectly and made the song a No. 1 hit on the US Country Airplay and US Hot Country Songs Billboard charts. Did I mention it was a single off the country singer's debut album with RCA Nashville? Pretty impressive.

The official music video was filmed on the California coast and features both Brown and Alaina. It's just one of the many songs that proves that Brown, like other great names in Nashville that came before him like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, is definitely a hitmaker.

Brown's North Dakota performance comes before his massive Blessed and Free Tour, which will take the country star to all 29 National Basketball Association home arenas starting this October. If you want to watch Kane Brown live, you can purchase tickets here.

