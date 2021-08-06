Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'

Luke Bryan is ready to show the world his talent, once again, this time with a beautiful message to his family. The five-part docuseries on the career and life of the five-time Entertainer of the Year premieres today on IMDb TV Original, Amazon's premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares everything from the country singer's triumphant, tragedies, ups, and downs throughout his career, with several original home videos, interviews, and personal footage that allows his fans a personal look into his life as a country superstar.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is executive produced by the country singer himself, Ryan Schmidt and Kerri Edwards, in association with Peanut Mountain Production and Endeavor Content. Michael Monaco of FlyHi Films is also an executive producer and director.

The new docuseries features a new song that Bryan co-wrote with Josh Osbourne and Luke Laird in honor of his late brother Chris, who tragically died in a car accident in 1996. "Songs You Never Heard" is a beautiful and emotional tribute to his brother, who was Luke's biggest supporter when chasing his dream. Throughout his career, Bryan has stated that his brother was someone who shared his love for country music and the two always went to concerts and listened to Clint Black, Keith Whitley, George Strait and more.

Bryan honors his brother by imagining his brother accompanying him on tour in the present day, all while being his biggest fan. He sings, "Time marches on, there's a lot of new/ Music and memories we'd be drinking to/ I think about it and I laugh until it hurts/ 'Cause I can hear you singing along/ To songs you never heard."

Bryan began his music career writing songs for Billy Currington and Travis Tritt before officially signing with Capitol Nashville in 2007. Fast-forward to 2021, the country singer has 26 number one hits, has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with over 68.5 million, has sold nearly 13 million albums, and has 15.6 billion streams worldwide. He has won 50 Major Music Awards including five Entertainer of the Year Awards and holds two Entertainer Honors by the Country Music Association.

The country superstar has also gone on to win 6 recognition as a CMT Artist of the year, was the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of The Decade Award for Crash My Party, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of The Year, has four American Music Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards. Bryan was also named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, was the 'Artist Humanitarian Recipient' by the Country Radio Broadcast, and the 'Most Heard Artist of the Decade" by Country Aircheck.

This spring the singer released a deluxe version of Born Here Live Here Die Here. The album's title track inspired the name for his tour with shows scheduled throughout the fall. He is set to return as a judge for the 5th season of ABC's American Idol alongside Lionel Richie land Katy Perry in 2022.

Songs You Never Heard Lyrics:

I heard "Run" on the radio, yesterday

Got me thinking 'bout, how much you love George Strait

But by the time the airwaves ever played that song

You were already gone, you were already home

And there ain't no one that sounds like Whitley

But I'd bet you find something you'd sing with me

We weren't just

Killing time singing "Killin' Time"

It was the soundtrack of our lives

Chasing girls and growing up

A lot about living, a little 'bout love

Time marches on, there's a lot of new

Music and memories we'd be drinking to

I think about it and I laugh until it hurts

'Cause I can hear you singing along

To songs you never heard

Everything sounded better with the windows down

In your Silverado, rolling 'round that two lane town

Now there's a few more ball caps, a few less cowboy hats

But we're still singing 'about dirt roads

I think you'd be okay with that

And I'm thinking about the way you would've acted

The first time you ever heard "In Color"

Man, it makes me wanna go back

When we were just

Killing time singing "Killin' Time"

It was the soundtrack of our lives

Chasing girls and growing up

A lot about living, a little 'bout love

Time marches on, there's a lot of new

Music and memories we'd be drinking to

I think about it and I laugh until it hurts

'Cause I can hear you singing along

To songs you never heard

You'd be a little off key

Out on the road with me

High fiving my whole band

Mama claims it but we all know

You'd be my number one fan

And we'd be

Killing time singing "Killin' Time"

It was the soundtrack of our lives

Chasing girls and growing up

A lot about living, a little 'bout love

Time marches on, there's a lot of new

Music and memories we'd be drinking to

I think about it and I laugh until it hurts

'Cause I can hear you singing along

To songs you never heard

To songs you never heard

