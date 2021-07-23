Kane Brown's done what Boy Scouts call a "good turn" in his hometown of Chattanooga by teaming with a past employer to benefit area teens. The country music star and former Lowe's associate has a hand in an ongoing project to renovate the East Lake Boys & Girls Club's facilities.

It's part of Lowe's 100 Hometowns project, which will renovate comparable facilities across America throughout Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s 100th year in business.

"We're going all across the country doing everything from revamping libraries, food shelters, homeless shelters, civic centers and tons of jobs. 100 to be exact," says Todd Drew, store manager for Lowe's in Hixson, Tenn., to local news station WDEF.

Brown sees the project, which will add a computer lab and teen lounge to the nonprofit organization's community space, as benefitting kids that can relate to his own experiences from growing up near the Tennessee and Georgia line.

"I was always trying to find where I fit in and who I fit in with," Brown told WDEF. "The Boys & Girls Club is a community where kids can feel safe. They see the same group of friends when they go there so for me I feel like it's a nice recess while your parents are at work."

Read More: Restless Road Build Off Kane Brown Support, TikTok Momentum With 'Hometown Tonight'

Renovations should be complete by the end of August.

"I wished I had a Boys & Girls Club when I was younger so that's why it means so much to me now," Brown told WDEF. "I have visited almost every Boys & Girls Club around the United States. Now I am glad I get to help the one in my hometown since they have done so much for me."

When Brown worked as a customer service associate at Lowe's Hixson location, he entertained customers by singing.