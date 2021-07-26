Carrie Underwood Sent a Sweet Gift to Mickey Guyton's Baby Son

Country singer Mickey Guyton's five-month-old son Grayson already has famous folks investing in his creative growth. Per a clip shared Friday (July 23) on social media, Grayson received what's likely his first musical instrument in the mail from his mom's fellow country star, Carrie Underwood.

"I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox," Guyton tweeted. "Then I opened it up to see that [Underwood] got my baby a piano! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn't know I needed."

The clip shows Guyton's baby boy being held steady as he bangs away on his new toy. We also get a feel for the pet situation at the home of the "Black Like Me" singer and her husband Grant Savoy, with a cat and a dog making cameos.

"Oh, I'm so glad he likes it!" Underwood responded in the comments. "Figured it was a good bet that he's musical. What a cutie!"

I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that @carrieunderwood got my baby a piano! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn’t know I needed. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DF0EXXdqAX — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) July 23, 2021

Guyton announced on Feb. 8 the birth of her first child.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!," Guyton wrote, followed by Psalm 30:5--"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."

It's been an eventful 2021 in the career of Guyton. She vied for her first-ever Grammy award in March, became the first Black woman to co-host the ACM Awards (alongside Keith Urban) in April and more recently, she announced the Sept. 24 release of her debut album, Remember Her Name.

"Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville," Guyton says in a press release. "This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."