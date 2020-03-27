Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman: Inside Their Love Story

Country singer Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman have a fairytale romance. It took key timing for the two Australians to actually cross paths so that their love story could begin.

From the outside looking in, it seemed like Kidman was at the top of the world at her peak of Hollywood stardom. After appearing in hit films like Moulin Rouge, she skyrocketed in popularity. Though she had recently split from actor Tom Cruise, she was booking incredible roles right and left, one of those being her Oscar-winning performance in The Hours, in which she played Virginia Woolf. But Kidman realized that she had been so focused on burying herself in her career, her personal life was suffering. Her breakup even caused a strain on her relationship with her and Cruise's adopted children, Isabella and Connor.

She told ET that following her Oscar win, "I was sitting in the Beverly Hills Hotel [holding this gold statue], and it was all extraordinary, and I was the loneliest I'd ever been."

To say it was a whirlwind romance is an understatement. The pair met at the G'Day USA gala in January 2005, which is an event in Los Angeles honoring notable Australians. By summer, the celebrity couple had started their courtship, which involved time together in Nashville, motorcycle rides in Woodstock, NY and even time together on Urban's Keith's Alive in '05 tour. By November, Kidman was sporting an engagement ring.

Read More: The 10 Best Keith Urban Songs, Ranked

This was the country music singer's first marriage and Kidman's second and they didn't want to waste any time. It's clear that the two share an incredibly deep connection. A wedding guest told People how intensely you could feel their love at their wedding, which took place in Sydney in 2006.

"When her veil was lifted, he moved right in and he grabbed her and kissed her. It was a long, passionate kiss. (Then) everything went from being quiet and elegant and intense to really loud, like we were suddenly at a soccer game. There was screaming and hollering and such excitement. But when Nicole and Keith looked at each other it was like they were the only two people in the room. They are so deeply in love. It was the most incredible wedding."

Now and then you get some gems of the couple on Instagram like this video of the couple singing the country star's song "Female."

Or a cute throwback with their daughter Faith.

We also love a good selfie of Nicole and her hubby.

The two are very much in love and do everything as a family. Whether it's going on tour for husband Keith Urban or being on the set of Kidman's latest project which over the past few years includes tv show Big Little Lies and Oscar-nominated film Bombshell, it involves the couple and their two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

"I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him," she told ET. "But I didn't. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But as Keith says, 'The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.'"

Now Watch: Underrated Country Love Songs From the '90s