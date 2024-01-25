Nicole Kidman Redefines the Little Black Dress With Daring Red Carpet Look

During Sunday night's (Jan. 21) red carpet arrivals for the premiere of the Prime Video series "Expats," Nicole Kidman boldly turned little black dress conventions on their head. The event was hosted at the New York Museum of Modern Art.

Her spaghetti-strapped dress by Atelier Versace was backless with a high leg split. To brave a cold night in the Big Apple, Kidman brought along a lengthy winter coat that's also a Versace creation. She also wore pointy, black high heels. Her stunning, all-black ensemble made her silver, gold and diamond jewelry stand out.

Based on photos from throughout the night, a wardrobe change into black panty hose and a more winter-friendly dress took place at some point after Kidman's red carpet arrival.

Both of her Sunday night looks continued a recent trend for Kidman's red carpet outfits. For the 2023 CMA Awards back in November, she wore a cutout black dress plus black stiletto heels. A silver choker and hoop earrings tied her movie star glam look together. Her spouse Keith Urban was just as fashionable, sporting a dark, tie-dyed dress shirt and lug-soled, square-toed black Balenciaga boots.

During last March's Oscars ceremony, Kidman stunned in a sleek black gown that shimmered in the camera lights. That night, Kidman and Urban were accompanied by Sam Rechner, an Australian actor who stars in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated "The Fabelmans."The rising actor, who plays a high school classmate of aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) in Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film, is the son of Kidman's childhood best friend.

On one side, Kidman's Oscars dress featured a long sleeve and skirt that cascaded into a floor-length style. On the other side, the sleeve stopped just after her shoulder and the skirt pulled up into an almost hip-level slit. The dress was also adorned with large, glittery black flowers on the sleeveless side and above the slit. Kidman paired the look with dark, smokey eye makeup and a relaxed, nearly straight hairstyle.