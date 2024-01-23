Riley Keough embodies a lead singer in a 1970s rock band in the Amazon Prime Video series, "Daisy Jones & the Six." Now that she's had her time on the stage, Keough says she'd love for the fictional band to open for someone who had the real rock band experience in the '70s.

Keough chatted with IMDb after winning the "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award. When asked who she'd like to open for, she had a quick reply.

"We could open for Stevie Nicks," Keough said with a laugh. "That would be cool. I might ask her!"

The actress, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, also said taking the role of Daisy Jones was a "big challenge" that required a lot of new skills. She previously shared that she had never performed in public before taking the job on the show.

"I knew wasn't entirely tone deaf or anything, but I'd never tried to properly sing before, so it was a journey," she once said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

"Daisy Jones & the Six" is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Fleetwood Mac (of which Nicks was lead singer) helped inspire the story. Reid once said that the idea for the series started when examining the relationship between Fleetwood Mac band members Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, who shared an often tumultuous romantic relationship. Other bands that made the list of inspirations include Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

"Daisy Jones & the Six" premiered in March 2023 and stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse and more. The show was nominated for two MTV Movie & TV Awards, one Primetime Emmy Award and one Golden Globe award.

