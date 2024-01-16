“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter."

Riley Keough is helping finish the memoir of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The still-untitled book is slated for an Oct. 15, 2024 release via Random House.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," Keough shared in a press release. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie died last year on Jan. 12 at age 54. Her death was the result of a bowel obstruction caused by a bariatric surgery she'd had years prior. She's now buried at Graceland in her family's plot. Keough is the eldest of Lisa Marie's four children.

"Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood . . . until now," reads the book's description. "Before her death in 2023, she'd been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years, recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter, Riley Keough."

The book will discuss Lisa Marie's relationship with her famous parents and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. It will also include reflections on the loss of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

An audiobook read by Keough and including snippets of Lisa Marie's voice will be released at the same time as the book.

